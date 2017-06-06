Uber driver accused in kidnapping case

Man arrested for alleged abduction at Yonge & Eglinton

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

On May 22, a 24-year-old Uber driver from Belleville was arrested for kidnapping a young female passenger he had picked up in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area. 

The man has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and assault. 

On May 21, at 2:45 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was picked up near Eglinton Avenue East and Dunfield Avenue. During the ride, the driver began to engage her in inappropriate conversation. 

“He started a conversation with her and it became inappropriate. She declined his advances, and he tried to drive her to an area that was not part of her fare,” said Victor Kwong, corporate communications officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS). 

Kwong said police believe he was trying to take her to his house, but when the car came to a stop, she was able to run away. She then called the police. 

“He stopped to pick them up drinks at a plaza on Eglinton Avenue West in Mississauga, and when he stopped, that’s when she bolted.” 

Police responded to the call at 4:02 p.m. on May 21 and arrested the suspect the next day at 11:21 a.m.

“The officers spoke with Uber, as well, the moment they got the report, and from there it was easy to track down who it was,” Kwong said.

The suspect’s name and photo has been posted on the TPS website. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police. 

The man is scheduled to appear in court on July 4.

