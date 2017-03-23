Mirvish announces Broadway musical smash hit Hamilton finally coming to Toronto...eventually

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Chris De'Sean Lee & HAMILTON Company

Although jumping the gun substantially on the announcement of its 2019-20 season, Mirvish just couldn't contain the glee and had to share that it had finally landed the Hamilton touring production as part of that season. 

David Mirvish expressed his excitement in a letter to the media released this morning. 

"As you know, a few weeks ago we announced our 2017-18 season, and the response couldn’t be better. I’m writing to you today with some very exciting news about a future season. We wouldn’t typically share news this early, but we just can’t hold back our enthusiasm – and many of you have been asking! We are delighted to announce that the touring production of Hamilton will be coming to Toronto as part of the 2019-20 Mirvish subscription season. This will be a limited engagement and we will share more details, exact dates and a venue at a later date."

Hamilton is, of course, the hottest Broadway musical on the planet, selling out the minute a future block of tickets is announced, and winning bushels of Tony Awards in the process. It's the story of George Washington's right-hand man Alexander Hamilton. An immigrant from the West Indies who rose to prominence during the Revolutionary War. It's a lively, hip-hop and jazz infused musical that dropped like a bomb onto Broadway when it first opened in 2015, and is still the hardest ticket to get in New York City. And that will surely be in the case when it opens here in Toronto, so be ready! See trailer below, get excited. 

 

 

