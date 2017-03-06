Caped crusader raises funds for Holland Bloorview

By Jessica Wei

Sandra Hawken

Sandra Hawken is one of Toronto’s newest caped crusaders. From March 6 to 12, fundraisers for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital will join Hawken by donning a red cloak to support Capes for Kids, a new fundraising initiative.

“It taps into that insight that there is a hero inside all of us, whether that’s the kids with disabilities, whether it’s our amazing front line staff or our donors,” explained Hawken, the president and CEO of Holland Bloorview Foundation.

The Capes for Kids fundraiser also resonates with Hawken on a more personal level. After her father saved her mother during a cardiac arrest five years ago, her son presented him with a red cape.

“He said, ‘Grandpa’s a hero, and we need to get him a gift that’s right for a hero.’ He was 10 and thought that the only thing a hero should have is a cape.”

Holland Bloorview has partnered with the Toronto Police Service, alongside other sponsors, to reach a fundraising target of $300,000. The funds will support young adults with disabilities and allow for hospital visits from therapeutic clowns.

Hawken has raised $4,225 herself, and the campaign is on track to meet its goal, with $173,913 before this issue when to press.