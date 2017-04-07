Crime: Seven bomb threats at Glendon College

School evacuated after many hate-crime messages

By Jessica Wei

Published:

On March 22, a bomb threat was found scrawled on a men’s room wall at York University's Glendon College. It was the second threat in two days and the seventh in two weeks. 

Security staff at the university evacuated the building for two hours in the middle of the day while Toronto Police Service officers searched the building. 

According to a statement issued that same day, principal Daniel Ipperciel described the threats as “anti-Semitic, anti-black” and “hate-crime messages.” 

“We are deeply concerned and saddened by these acts, which we condemn unequivocally,” he said.  

York University president and vice-chancellor Mamdouh Shoukri and the vice-president academic and provost also sent out a statement. 

They wrote: “Our diversity is our strength. As one of Canada’s largest and most multicultural universities, we are home to more than 60,000 students, faculty and staff who can trace their roots to 157 countries globally.” 

Glendon College, located in the Lawrence Park area, is one of the few fully bilingual universities in Canada and offers a variety of language and culture courses for students and the general public. 

The threat was deemed not dangerous, and regular classes resumed on Wednesday afternoon after the police left. 

According to constable Allyson Douglas-Cook, the threats are racist in nature. She said that the police had no one in custody and no known suspects in this ongoing investigation. The police are treating it seriously until they can prove otherwise. 

