Don, the tunnel-boring machine, has finished its work on the Crosstown LRT

By Post City Staff

Published:

Local residents probably won’t be sad to see this noisemaker go.

After four years of enduring round-the-clock digging, residents living close to Eglinton Avenue can finally enjoy some peace and quiet. The extraction of the Crosstown LRT tunnel boring machines (TBM) marks an end to the constant vibrations and noise that plagued Midtown. This particular TBM, dubbed Don, bored 3.3 kilometres underground from Brentcliffe Road through to Yonge Street.

On March 13, the 400-tonne machine used to create the north tunnel was lifted from the ground at Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue. It was a significant milestone in Metrolinx’s process to complete the transit line that will run across Eglinton Avenue between Mount Dennis and Kennedy station.

Be seeing you Don, don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

