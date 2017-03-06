Firefighter rescues dog during the massive fire on Valentine’s Day

By Post City Staff

Published:

Firefighter Mark Stoehr rescues Osborne the dog during the massive fire on Valentine’s Day

Image: Captain Karen Reid, Toronto Fire Services.

Toronto firefighter Mark Stoehr was one of more than 100 firefighters from across the city and as far afield as Wilson and Dufferin who helped battle the six-alarm fire at the Badminton and Racquet Club near Yonge and St. Clair last month.

But he also provided one of the most lasting images.This photo of Stoehr rescuing Osborne the dog from a nearby building tugged at heart strings and sent social media channels into serious swoon mode.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told Post City he was deeply proud of firefighters for going above and beyond that day. The community also came together to help those displaced by the fire, and the Rosedale Animal Shelter offered to house local pets until their owners were able to return home. 

