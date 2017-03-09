Local parents, children protest planned condo tower next to John Fisher P.S.

By Post City Staff

Image: Sandi De Camargo

More than 200 parents and children rallied in front of John Fisher Public School this morning to protest the 35-storey condo going up next to the school in the Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue area.

Handmade signs that read “Stop the tower,” “Kids First” and “S.O.S” were visible as the crowd chanted, “Save our school,” to passersby. The protest came together in less than 24 hours, and Mayor John Tory, Toronto District School Board (TDSB) trustee Gerri Gershon and local councillors Josh Matlow and Jaye Robinson were also in attendance.

The controversy dates back to early 2016 when the KG Group's development proposal for 18-30 Erskine Ave. was approved at the Ontario Municipal Board, despite opposition from the city.

Residents have raised health and safety concerns during several community consultation meetings since then.

“The main message here is about the kids’ health and safety and how can we mitigate any potential risks,” said Sandi De Camargo, a local parent whose two children attend the school.

The TDSB is conducting a risk assessment of the current construction plan and recently proposed relocating the school's 500 students to Vaughan Road Academy as a potential solution. Vaughan Road Academy is located six kilometres away from John Fisher P.S., near Vaughan Road and Oakwood Avenue, and will close at the end of this school year. The TDSB recently voted to hold onto the property for future use.

However, local parents like De Camargo are not keen on the idea.

“Moving out of the neighbourhood is not a viable solution nor is it a fair one. This project should have never been approved had these concerns been brought to the forefront in due time,” said De Camargo. “If there is a way the City could buy back the land from the developer and provide the Yonge and Eglinton area with some much needed green space that would be a win for everyone.”