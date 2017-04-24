Local volunteer spruces up Leaside’s main street

By Jessica Wei

Debora Kuchmé

Bayview Avenue is a cleaner, greener street today thanks to the efforts of the Bayview Pixies, led by local resident Debora Kuchmé.

Kuchmé, who is also a member of the Bayview Leaside BIA, founded the group in early 2016, after hearing a local resident complain about the untidiness of Bayview Avenue. Since then, the group has grown from three volunteers to 12, working tirelessly year round to make Leaside a more picturesque place for residents, businesses and visitors alike. The Pixies can often be seen tidying up floral displays, planting perennials and collecting rainwater to water trees in the area.

On top of all that, the Bayview Pixies also dispose of the litter that collects in planters.

“It breaks our heart the most,” said Kuchmé. “To go and pull weeds out of planters and see Coke bottles in there and cigarette packages. It’s mind-boggling.”

Kuchmé tries to arrange cleanup outings twice or three times a week, often for three hours at a time.

“It’s so easy to get carried away, and most of us are older, so I don’t want to harm anyone,” said Kuchmé. “But once you’re out you don’t want to stop.”

In the future, Kuchmé is aiming to expand the group to 24 members and to reach out to the greater community.