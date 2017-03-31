Neighbourhood Business: Pranking a fool’s errand at Yorkville’s Kidding Awound

Donald Trump toilet paper is a must-have at this decades-old Yorkville joke shop

By Post City Staff

Kevin Park with actress Thandie Newton of HBO’s ‘Westworld’

Yorkville joke shop Kidding Awound has been tickling the funny bone of its prank-loving patrons since 1984. Kevin Park took over the store 10 years ago and has stocked the shelves with hilarious merchandise ever since. Park talked to Post City about tips and tricks for rousing good fun just in time for April Fool’s Day.

What are your bestsellers?

People love our Donald Trump toilet paper (making toilets great again). But I can’t comment if they are actually being used as toilet paper. Our Horse Head squirrel feeder is great too. Search it on YouTube, and you’ll laugh out loud.

What kind of hijinks occur at the shop? Is it prank central?

We usually have a fart machine hiding somewhere in the store. It randomly goes off because the remote is universal. So if one of the residents in the building across the street triggers our fart machine, everyone can hear. One of our customers accidently dropped liquid fart in the store, and we had to close up for 30 minutes.

Any celebrity customers that traffic in prank paraphernalia?

Howie Mandel, Jude Law, Thandie Newton, Pierce Brosnan, Adam Sandler and more. Tie Domi once came to the store Christmas Eve and did almost $1,000 of last minute gift-buying for everyone he knew. That’s what people love about us. We have something for everyone you know.

What are the major challenges you’ve faced over the years?

Never-ending construction in the area is challenging. It’s never-ending due to the popularity of condo development in the area. Every single building around us has a development sign up. I came into work one day, and there was lineup around the block, and the condo almost sold out in a day (91 Cumberland St., 416-926-8996).