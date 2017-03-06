Richmond Hill’s baseball great on the upcoming World Baseball Classic

We also talk winning gold at Toronto’s Pan Am Games and his 905 roots

By Chris Suppa

Image: Greg Kolz, Canadian Olympic Committee

Few professional athletes get the opportunity to go out on their own terms. For every season-long farewell tour, there are thousands who quietly slip away. But for Pete Orr, the 2017 World Baseball Classic will indeed provide that opportunity to say goodbye to the game that has meant so much to him.

And whether it was intentional or not, the final chapter to his long baseball career has a bit of a Hollywood vibe to it: playing for Team Canada in March’s WBC feels like taking on one last job, one final mission.

“A lot of people think that professional athletes know exactly when it’s over, because they think of Kobe Bryant or Big Papi,” Orr says, “and the reality is that 99 per cent of us have no idea.”

Born in Richmond Hill, the 37-year-old Orr was out of baseball in 2016, having recently accepted a pro scouting position with the last organization he played for, the Milwaukee Brewers. But conversations with Baseball Canada head coach and director Greg Hamilton about playing for Canada for a fourth time at the WBC kept the idea in the back of his mind. After deciding to accept the opportunity, Orr has prepared as he normally would have for a long season of baseball, although the month-long tournament is far from a year-long grind.

“You don’t have to be the best team over a whole season. You just have to win the game you’re playing that night,” Orr says. “There’s no reason why we can’t do some damage.” No matter how the tournament plays out, Orr will add another memorable experience to an impressive and lengthy baseball career.

After moving to Newmarket when he was just two years old, Orr showed athletic prowess, often playing both baseball and hockey against teams from Richmond Hill. Orr joined the Newmarket Baseball Association, starting when he was a five-year-old kid, and quickly got acclimated to playing against elite competition. He was part of the Ontario Blue Jays, a team comprised of the best players in Ontario, and would often travel to compete against top American high school teams.

“When I looked at my teammates, I was like ‘Well, these are the best players that I’ve played against, and now I’m playing shortstop for this team. Maybe I’m OK,’ ” Orr says with a laugh.

Then, it happened: he was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 1997 MLB Amateur Draft. He signed with the Atlanta Braves in 1999 and began the long journey towards the big leagues via five years in the minor leagues.

A cheat sheet to some of baseball player Pete Orr’s major career highlights

Pan Am Games : Canada brought home the bacon with this gold win at Toronto’s 2015 Games. Orr scored the winning run against the Americans to great fanfare.

: Canada brought home the bacon with this gold win at Toronto’s 2015 Games. Orr scored the winning run against the Americans to great fanfare. Olympics: Legend Orr began his international career at 2014’s Summer Olympics in Athens. He helped Canada nab fourth place.

Legend Orr began his international career at 2014’s Summer Olympics in Athens. He helped Canada nab fourth place. World Basbell Classic: For all three editions of the WBC tournament, Orr has been part of Team Canada. This month will be his fourth — and final, so he says — WBC.

For all three editions of the WBC tournament, Orr has been part of Team Canada. This month will be his fourth — and final, so he says — WBC. Atlanta Braves: Orr spent a grand total of eight seasons as infielder with this noted organization, eventually leaving in 2007.

Orr spent a grand total of eight seasons as infielder with this noted organization, eventually leaving in 2007. Philadelphia Phillies: Orr signed with the Phillies in 2010, spending three seasons with them playing major league baseball.

While moving up the minor league ladder, Orr got his first chance to represent Canada on the international stage. He was part of the squad that qualified for the 2004 Summer Olympics, and he became a key contributor to the team that finished fourth in Athens. The year 2004 was also the year Orr reached Triple-A, and had a successful season with the Richmond Braves of the International League, hitting .320 while stealing 24 bases.

“That whole year was the difference-maker year for me,. It put me on the map to get to Atlanta,” Orr says. “Something clicked in me.” Orr carried his stellar play into the big leagues, hitting a cool .300 in 150 at-bats with the Atlanta Braves in 2005. He also got his first and only taste of post-season baseball in his rookie year, playing in three of the National League Division Series (NLDS) games against the Houston Astros.

“Now I look back and think, man, that was an awesome time,” Orr says, “but at the time it wasn’t something I got nervous about or freaked out about.” That calm mindset could be partially attributed to the way Orr carried himself as a pro but also in part because of the organization in which he made his big league debut. The Braves had fostered a long-standing winning culture, having captured their 14th straight National League East division title that year, and therefore Orr quickly learned the expectations of representing a well-run, successful franchise.

“People would ask me, ‘What are the rules?’” Orr says of his time in Atlanta. “I was like, ‘There are no rules. You just do the right thing all the time.’” Unfortunately, the Braves didn’t win another division title after that, but by then, Orr had moved on. He joined the Washington Nationals in 2008, who had relocated from Montreal only a few years prior.

Orr spent parts of two seasons on the major league roster but played the entire 2010 campaign for Washington’s Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse. Interestingly enough, the Syracuse Chiefs had recently been the Toronto Blue Jays’ minor league affiliate.

The baseball player then signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. He got close to another playoff appearance with the Phillies that season but was left off the playoff roster.

“That hurt,” Orr says. He was convinced Philadelphia would win the World Series that year. They didn’t, losing the NLDS in five games to the St. Louis Cardinals.

After spending the final three of his eight seasons in the big leagues with Philadelphia, Orr joined the Milwaukee Brewers organization in 2014. It was in 2015, however, when he earned arguably his greatest achievement: winning the gold medal at the Pan Am Games in Toronto. It was a defining moment in Canadian history that spilled over beyond the world of sports and permeated our collective consciousness.

In the deciding game against the United States, Orr even scored the winning run in extra innings, resulting in a captivating image. “People see that photo … it was such a good team, it was such a special group,” Orr says. “To represent your country and come away as the champions felt great.”

The senior national team was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in February of this year.

Orr is adamant that his appearance in the 2017 World Baseball Classic will be his last time playing competitive baseball, as he focuses on his family and on learning more about the business side of the game in his new role as a professional scout.

The retired player hopes to get involved in some capacity in the baseball community in Ontario and Canada as a whole, whether that’s as a coach or as a volunteer. In the meantime, playing in this tournament will give Orr the closure that eludes many pro athletes.

“To be able to walk off the field and say thank you to the game will be nice.”

The 2017 World Baseball Classic runs March 6 to 22.