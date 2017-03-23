Thornhill School review on hold

Audit has postponed closure review to parents’ delight

By Kristina Kirkaldy

Published:

L–R: Reagan Repetski, Gwenevere Repetski, Alexander Repetski, Damien Repetski, Sophia Neubauer, Hilary Neubauer

Parents at Stornoway Crescent Public School (SCPS) welcomed the York Regional District School Board’s (YRDSB) decision to put the review of possible closure of their children’s school on hold. 

The school, located in Thornhill, south of Highway 7 and north of John Street, has a low population of approximately 84 students. 

On Feb. 1, Education Minister Mitzie Hunter sent a letter to parents explaining the possible closure review of SCPS would be postponed because of the current review of equity and governance processes in the board.

Alexander Repetski has two children who attend the school; his daughter, who is in junior kindergarten has special needs.           

Repetski moved into the neighbourhood about seven years ago. 

“We have really seen [the community] in a state of real flux in  the past years,” he said “Everyone who purchases are pretty much people of child-bearing age.”  

Repetski also credits SCPS for his daughter’s continued success. 

“She is very delayed cognitively, and the school has been really good to her, in both the sense that because it is a relatively small population everyone knows her and everyone has been very accepting.”

Repetski is part of a community group called the Stornoway Growth Society (SGS), consisting of about 50 community members, which was formed last spring after parents found out that the board was considering a review to possibly close their school. 

Hilary Neubauer, another parent, helped formed SGS. She added closing their school does not make sense, especially because the neighbourhood is growing. 

“When the Langstaff [Gateway, at Highway 7 and Yonge Street, an 116-acre] property is developed, there are going to be condos there, and when the Stornoway property is redeveloped into homes, they are going to be lacking a school,” said Neubauer 

“I think what has happened is the ministry has offered school consolidation and capital funding.  [the YRDSB probably has] already accepted it, and now they kind of have to close a couple of schools.” 

According to Christina Choo-Hum, corporate communications specialist at YRDSB, there will be “opportunities for public input, including public meetings, written feedback and an opportunity to be a part of the accommodation review committee (ARC).” 

The ministry’s focus is on the equity audit. In the meantime, SGS is determined to grow its members and raise money to save SCPS.

Kristina Kirkaldy is a news editor at Post City Magazines. Kristina graduated from the University of Guelph-Humber with a degree in journalism.

