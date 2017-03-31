Too Close to Call: Commemorating the 60th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s first T.O. gig

Pete Paquette Elvis tribute artist vs. Peter Jarvis Silver Elvis

When I was young, around 10 years of age, I saw Elvis on TV. It was an infomercial to promote the ’68 Comeback Special and the Aloha show. I entered into [Elvis tribute artist] competitions when I was 16. I was probably 19 or 20 when I started performing professionally. When did you get bitten by the Elvis bug? In my youth, I saw Elvis double-bill feature films at the Roxy theatre in a little town called Grimsby. I was into impersonating different characters that I saw from TV. I also liked to imitate movement. I’ve been performing as Elvis since 1998.

I believe the whole planning of the show really gets you in the mood — planning out the songs, working with the musicians on arrangements and the flow of the show, getting your costumes altered — it all really gets you motivated. How do you transform into Elvis? Usually about halfway through the makeup, the smell of the makeup, and the image I see in the mirror starts to transform, then the hair goes on, the glasses, and I feel it — so the impression, the attitude all come together, then it goes down physically to the body.

It was my favourite thing growing up. I ate those before I knew Elvis liked them. I wouldn’t fry it. I would put it on toast with peanut butter and bananas and sugar. Fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches? I think they are fantastic. I’ve never done it fried because I am health-conscious, but I do that on an English muffin.

Hopefully he would say something like, You did a wonderful job. You really put passion in your songs. I love the way you interpret the songs. It’s very much how I felt. If Elvis were alive today, what would he say to you? I think he would laugh and just shake his head and laugh again.