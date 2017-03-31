Too Close to Call: Commemorating the 60th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s first T.O. gig
L-R: Pete Paquette and Peter Jarvis
We pit two hunks of burning love against each other. Which hound dog rules supreme? Read on.
Pete Paquette
Elvis tribute artist
vs.
Peter Jarvis
Silver Elvis
When I was young, around 10 years of age, I saw Elvis on TV. It was an infomercial to promote the ’68 Comeback Special and the Aloha show. I entered into [Elvis tribute artist] competitions when I was 16. I was probably 19 or 20 when I started performing professionally.
|When did you get bitten by the Elvis bug?
|In my youth, I saw Elvis double-bill feature films at the Roxy theatre in a little town called Grimsby. I was into impersonating different characters that I saw from TV. I also liked to imitate movement. I’ve been performing as Elvis since 1998.
|I believe the whole planning of the show really gets you in the mood — planning out the songs, working with the musicians on arrangements and the flow of the show, getting your costumes altered — it all really gets you motivated.
|How do you transform into Elvis?
|Usually about halfway through the makeup, the smell of the makeup, and the image I see in the mirror starts to transform, then the hair goes on, the glasses, and I feel it — so the impression, the attitude all come together, then it goes down physically to the body.
|It was my favourite thing growing up. I ate those before I knew Elvis liked them. I wouldn’t fry it. I would put it on toast with peanut butter and bananas and sugar.
|Fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches?
|I think they are fantastic. I’ve never done it fried because I am health-conscious, but I do that on an English muffin.
|Hopefully he would say something like, You did a wonderful job. You really put passion in your songs. I love the way you interpret the songs. It’s very much how I felt.
|If Elvis were alive today, what would he say to you?
|I think he would laugh and just shake his head and laugh again.
