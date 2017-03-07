Too Close to Call: Two Toronto wrestling outfits enter the squared circle
L-R: Sebastian Suave, “The Endorsement”, owner of Smash Wrestling and Space Monkey, wrestler for LuchaTO
Get ready for high-flying, body-slamming, chair-throwing good times as two T.O. wrestling outfits complete with masked fighters and spandex suits square off with March events the entire family can enjoy.
Smash Wrestling
Owner: Sebastian Dastranj
vs.
LuchaTO
Owner: Jordan Marques
Ronda Rousey is a big pro wrestling fan, and her stock is still among the highest for any crossover celebrity.
|What celebrity would you like to see in the ring?
|I’d like to see Childish Gambino
(Donald Glover) step inside of the ring. He was almost chosen to be the new Spider-Man, and we all know that Spidey got his big break inside of a pro wrestling ring.
|Any overly 1980s’ cheesy cartoon hero or villain nickname is the worst for me. Names like Skull Crusher are a poor reflection of what pro wrestling’s evolved into.
|Worst wrestling name you’ve heard?
|The Hickster: He was a 6’ 1",
500-pound wrestler who dressed up like a Confederate Hulk Hogan and believed he was just as big of a star.
|Neither. Over time, with experience, you find comfort in developing your own identity
and style.
|Are you more the Rock
or Hulk Hogan?
|I would consider myself more like the Rock. I throw up the people’s eyebrow [the Rock’s signature move] and can spot a jabroni [one who loses to make other wrestlers look better] a mile away.
|F8FUL EIGHT, Franklin Horner Community Centre, March 4,
doors open at 6 p.m. Watch the championship match, with a special appearance by Jake The Snake.
|Next event, where and when?
|Bulletproof Mascaras, Lee’s Palace, March 5, at 5 p.m. Watch Luchadors take on pro wrestling’s evil professor, Dr. Cube [this event is 19+].
|www.smash-wrestling.com
|www.luchatoronto.com