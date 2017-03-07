Too Close to Call: Two Toronto wrestling outfits enter the squared circle

By Post City Staff

Published:

L-R: Sebastian Suave, “The Endorsement”, owner of Smash Wrestling and Space Monkey, wrestler for LuchaTO

Get ready for high-flying, body-slamming, chair-throwing good times as two T.O. wrestling outfits complete with masked fighters and spandex suits square off with March events the entire family can enjoy.

Smash Wrestling

Owner: Sebastian Dastranj
Established: 2012

vs.

LuchaTO

Owner: Jordan Marques
Established: 2015

Ronda Rousey is a big pro wrestling fan, and her stock is still among the highest for any crossover celebrity. 

 What celebrity would you like to see in the ring?  I’d like to see Childish Gambino
(Donald Glover) step inside of the ring. He was almost chosen to be the new Spider-Man, and we all know that Spidey got his big break inside of a pro wrestling ring. 
Any overly 1980s’ cheesy cartoon hero or villain nickname is the worst for me. Names like Skull Crusher are a poor reflection of what pro wrestling’s evolved into. Worst wrestling name you’ve heard? The Hickster: He was a 6’ 1",
500-pound wrestler who dressed up like a Confederate Hulk Hogan and believed he was just as big of a star.
Neither. Over time, with experience, you find comfort in developing your own identity 
and style.		 Are you more the Rock 
or Hulk Hogan?		 I would consider myself more like the Rock. I throw up the people’s eyebrow [the Rock’s signature move] and can spot a jabroni [one who loses to make other wrestlers look better] a mile away.
F8FUL EIGHT, Franklin Horner Community Centre, March 4,
doors open at 6 p.m. Watch the championship match, with a special appearance by Jake The Snake.  		 Next event, where and when? Bulletproof Mascaras, Lee’s Palace, March 5, at 5 p.m. Watch Luchadors take on pro wrestling’s evil professor, Dr. Cube [this event is 19+].  
www.smash-wrestling.com   www.luchatoronto.com
