Toronto actress Eliana Jones stars in hit TV show

By Post City Staff

Published:

Drawing power: Eliana Jones acts opposite an animated character in The Stanley Dynamic.

The Stanley Dynamic is a fresh family comedy that follows a traditional sitcom format but for one twist: one of the family’s twin sons is an animated character. North Toronto actress Eliana Jones, who grew up near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence, portrays Summer in the show that was a finalist at the 2016 Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards for Best New Series.

“It’s so great to see that our hard work is definitely paying off. We have such an amazing team, amazing writers and producers, and just the entire crew and cast is great, so it’s nice to see that we’re getting that recognition,” she says. Season two of The Stanley Dynamic premiered Feb. 27, airing Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. on YTV. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

School board votes to save Drake’s alma mater

School board votes to save Drake’s alma mater

On Feb. 8, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) voted against selling Vaughan Road Academy, to the relief of local residents. The school will close later this year, and although the building’s future remains unclear, locals argue it should be used as a community centre.
Posted 7 hours ago
Toronto dub poet D’bi.young anitafrika’s fave tomes

Toronto dub poet D’bi.young anitafrika’s fave tomes

Toronto artist D’bi.young anitafrika is a Jamaican-Canadian dub poet and multi-disciplinary artist who is featured in this month’s Art Gallery of Ontario First Thursdays event, which explores feminism.
Posted 7 hours ago
Jean Yoon from CBC’s hit show Kim’s Convenience

Jean Yoon from CBC’s hit show Kim’s Convenience

Kim's Convenience features Jean Yoon as one of the leads. The stage play, originally written and directed by Ins Choi, was recently developed into a television series for CBC, premiering last fall to great acclaim.
Posted 7 hours ago
Cirque Éloize’s Cirkopolis makes a circus of classic cult films

Cirque Éloize’s Cirkopolis makes a circus of classic cult films

Quebec-based Cirque Éloize brings its breathtaking production Cirkopolis to the Bluma Appel Theatre, March 1 to 18. It’s “Cirque du Soleil’s hipper, sexier cousin,” according to the Stage, U.K.
Posted 11 hours ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module