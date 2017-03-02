Toronto actress Eliana Jones stars in hit TV show

By Post City Staff

Drawing power: Eliana Jones acts opposite an animated character in The Stanley Dynamic.

The Stanley Dynamic is a fresh family comedy that follows a traditional sitcom format but for one twist: one of the family’s twin sons is an animated character. North Toronto actress Eliana Jones, who grew up near Marlee Avenue and Lawrence, portrays Summer in the show that was a finalist at the 2016 Cynopsis Kids Imagination Awards for Best New Series.

“It’s so great to see that our hard work is definitely paying off. We have such an amazing team, amazing writers and producers, and just the entire crew and cast is great, so it’s nice to see that we’re getting that recognition,” she says. Season two of The Stanley Dynamic premiered Feb. 27, airing Monday to Friday at 6 p.m. on YTV.