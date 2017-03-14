Two-storey family home in North York sets precedent by selling for $700K over asking

Five-bedroom house on Mossgrove Trail breaks into new price territory for area

By Mackenzie Patterson

Published:

This Mossgrove Trail property was only on the market for seven days

List price: $2.295 million
Selling price: $3.008 million
Days on market: 7

Mark Aliassa, a realtor with Harvey Kalles Real Estate, chats with Post City about 32 Mossgrove Trail. 

Did you expect such a dramatic price increase?
It was very surprising, and with most of the sales I do, especially with the market now, every new price you get seems to be the new record price. But in this case, I believe the last two to sell in the area that were comparable were somewhere around 2.2 or 2.3 million, so taking into consideration the time factor, I thought it would be around 2.7 million, but of course it went much higher than that.

Are there a lot of foreign buyers in this area?
I specialize in the York Mills area. I would say that right now somewhere around 70 or 80 per cent of my buyers are Asian, mostly Chinese or Korean.

Selling points
I would say the home’s location and the fact that it was pretty much entry level for the area were the big selling points. The actual home itself was renovated, totally redone by the previous owners.  

Neighbourhood
In this neighbourhood, you have access to all the shops. It’s right by the 401, and it’s very central, which is attractive to buyers.

What went down?
I believe we had about five offers. They were pretty much mostly foreign buyers. We had mostly Asians and I think a couple of Iranians. We were expecting to hit somewhere around 2.7 or 2.8 million, but we ended up going over 3 million. We went back and forth for a few rounds, about three or four rounds.… In this case, it was the person with the lowest initial offer who ended up with the highest offer.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Thieves target Little Free Libraries on residential streets in North York

Thieves target Little Free Libraries on residential streets in North York

Local resident Michelle Flax set up her Little Free Library (LFL), a rustic wooden box housing used books for free perusal, three years ago on her front lawn around York Mills Road and Leslie Street. Since then, she’s enjoyed being able to share great works of literature with her neighbours.
Posted 23 hours ago
Looking Back: T.O.’s real superheroes and 143 years of bravery and battling blazes

Looking Back: T.O.’s real superheroes and 143 years of bravery and battling blazes

Toronto’s firefighters once again proved their bravery in battling a massive six-alarm fire at the corner of Yonge and St. Clair last month. Dozens of firefighters aided in the effort. Thankfully nobody was killed.
Posted 2 days ago
Spring is going to mean traffic woes for Midtown with five new construction sites

Spring is going to mean traffic woes for Midtown with five new construction sites

Traffic in the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area has taken another hit: at least five construction staging proposals for the area were approved by the City of Toronto last month. Work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT station is underway, while the construction plan for a 35-storey condo at 18-30 Erskine Ave. is under fire from parents of the adjacent John Fisher Public School.
Posted 2 days ago
From sandy beaches to wooden britches

From sandy beaches to wooden britches

Posted 5 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module