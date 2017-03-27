Work Out with Monika: Turn your workout upside down

Monika goes head over heels for an inversion program that helps with back issues

By Monika Schnarre

Published:

Monika Schnarre tries upside-down yoga

Sarah Birks’ inversion workshop, called Head Over Heels, is an intense and exciting take on more traditional yoga classes. It allows individuals to come out, explore, play and refine these most challenging postures. Although inversions are offered in most class settings, if you haven’t mastered any, trying them in a class setting can be intimidating.

“This workshop allows individuals many different ways to explore inversions, providing options and assistance for students and a step-by-step, safe way into them,” Birks says.   

Warming up  
We begin by taking a few moments of stillness. We then move through some breath work followed by shoulder openers and flow movement to prepare and warm the body and get blood flowing in the arms and shoulders. Core stability is very important for inversions.

Going upside down
We start with some easier inversions like the supported headstand (where you cup your hands around your head with your forearms and elbows on the ground) with Birks spotting me. We also work on my handstand against the wall and then away from the wall. It’s an exciting moment when you’re able to hold the posture on your own! 

The tough part
This is an intense workshop that challenges the mind (getting over your fear) and your balance. It is extremely tough, but like any other yoga practice, you move at your own pace. Birks confides that it took her weeks working in a doorway at home to master her headstand. The postures with your head on the ground can take some getting used to. I preferred the handstands, and others like the dolphin pose (a variation of downward dog with forearms down).

Cooling down
This is my favourite part — I am an expert at shavasana (corpse pose). 

The benefits 
Truth be told, the idea of spending an hour upside down is not my idea of a good time. However, this workshop is exhilarating, and the health benefits are many. Much like inversion therapy, yoga inversions help reverse harmful effects of gravity and, in doing so, are an effective treatment for back issues, reducing mental stress and strengthening the immune system. 

The next day 
I felt great the following day. My back problems seemed to improve and so did my attitude about being upside down.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Monika Schnarre is a model, actor, entrepreneur and television personality. She has appeared in over 50 television shows and films and on over 100 magazine covers.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Juno-nominated pianist Stewart Goodyear on all things Thornhill

Juno-nominated pianist Stewart Goodyear on all things Thornhill

Thornhill’s top pianist on rocking racism, what Hollywood doesn't understand about child stars and becoming the Beethoven of Thornhill
Posted 23 hours ago
ScullHouse Rowing joins the Toronto trend for specialized, dedicated exercise facilities

ScullHouse Rowing joins the Toronto trend for specialized, dedicated exercise facilities

The first thought I have when Kristin Jeffrey walks into the room is “How do I get a back, shoulders and arms that look like that?” Which is a good thing, considering Kristin is the founder and CEO of the brand new ScullHouse Rowing.
Posted 1 day ago
Yellow ribbons highlight local fight in Lawrence Park

Yellow ribbons highlight local fight in Lawrence Park

On streets like Mildenhall Road and Dawlish Avenue, yellow ribbons tied around the trunks of old trees serve as a stark reminder to residents that the park-like feel of Lawrence Park is currently at risk. In 2013, the City of Toronto began planning an overhaul of the area’s sewer system to mitigate storm water and basement flooding, forcing city staff to come up with a design to reconstruct 26 local streets.
Posted 1 day ago
What’s next for Canadian film and television star Jennifer Dale?

What’s next for Canadian film and television star Jennifer Dale?

The Canadian Screen Award nominee dishes on a career that spans five decades, her favourite midtown haunts and her hotly anticipated show, What Would Sal Do?
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module