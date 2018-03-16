5 historic Toronto events from Marches of years past

By POST CITY STAFF

Mayor Allan A. Lamport (centre) rides the Red Rocket back on March 30, 1954.

When you think of March, you probably think of March Break, Saint Patrick's Day and the (slow) metamorphosis into spring. ut as we reflect back over the historic events of month over time, there's so much more going on.

We rounded up five highlights from the past 100 or so Marches.

March 30, 1954, the official opening of the Yonge Street subway (above).

On March 19, 1914, the Royal Ontario Museum opened its doors to the public for the first time. Pictured: a rather fetching ‘Corythosaurus intermedius’ skeleton.

In March 1857 the Hospital for Sick Children was founded. Here, nurse Dorothy Willis attends a hospital party in 1941.

The Toronto Blueshirts brought home the Stanley Cup on March 11, 1914, their only championship.

On March 1, 1972, Neil Young’s song ‘Heart of Gold,’ hit number one on the Billboard charts.