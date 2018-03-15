Plan to build 14 storeys near Hogg’s Hollow met with criticism from North York residents

Developer has appealed to the OMB, which denied a 10-storey plan for the site in 2013

By Chris Suppa

A rendering of the proposed development for 4155 Yonge St.

A development proposal for a 14-storey residential building in North York has been met with resounding criticism from North York residents and the local councillor alike.

During the City of Toronto community consultation meeting on Feb. 13 at St. John’s York Mills Anglican Church, the consensus was overwhelmingly against the Goldberg Group application for a development at 4155 Yonge St. across from the historic Auberge du Pommier north of York Mills Road.

Trevor Jones, vice-president of the Yonge Ridge Homeowners’ Association, declared to the audience of about 150 people that the proposal was “an invasion on the privacy of our community” and “an unbridled assault on the historical character of this neighbourhood developed and maintained over the past 200 years.”

“Residents are very disillusioned. There’s a lot of outrage,” said Ward 25 councillor Jaye Robinson.

Among the concerns raised by community members are that the mechanical penthouse would push the total building height above 15 storeys, the proposed height of the development would dwarf adjacent buildings and the site is set back only one metre from the bottom of the valley’s slope instead of the bylaw-required 10 metres.

According to the York Mills Office Centre Secondary Plan, a five-storey office building had been pre-approved for the site.

“We hope the city will reject this proposal and that the developer will truly listen to the community and propose something that is right for this location,” said Mitchell Shnier of the St. Andrew’s Ratepayers Association.

This isn’t the first time a developer has proposed a high-rise property in the area and received disapproval by residents. In 2013, a 10-storey condominium building proposal was ultimately rejected by the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) after community members fought against it.

Given that this proposed building is even higher, councillor Robinson said residents are preparing for another potentially long battle.

“We’re back in the boxing ring for round two,” she said.

Some of the tactics used by the applicant also drew the ire of residents. Prior to the public meeting — generally considered the first step of the process — the developer had already filed an appeal at the OMB.

“That is without a doubt the most disconcerting thing about this application,” said councillor Robinson, adding that the move “completely usurps the city’s planning process and is completely disrespectful to the neighbourhood.”

A City of Toronto planner is currently in the process of compiling a report and recommendation. Goldberg Group declined to speak to press about the proposed development.