Too Close to Call: Festivals of fun
The World’s Biggest Improv Tournament and TOsketchfest hit the city this month, bringing world-class entertainers and tasteful fart jokes to the Hogtown stage. Who gets the last laugh?
|
When I was in Grade 2, my teacher showed a picture of a cattail plant in class, which spurred a reaction in me where I jumped out of my chair, pointed and screamed, “Those look like hot dogs!” and did a little dance to thunderous laughter. So maybe then?
|When did you first realize you were funny?
|
I realized at a young age I’d do anything for a laugh. When I was nine, my friends and I were tobogganing. I found a frozen piece of dog crap and, without thinking, picked it up and pretended to smoke it like a big cigar through my scarf. I know it’s gross. But it got a laugh!
|I love the absurdity of Kids in the Hall and I love Catherine O'Hara and John Candy. So the answer is Red Green Show in a landslide.
|SCTV or Kids in
the Hall?
|I grew up on Kids in the Hall. Chicken Lady was a household favourite of me and my siblings. But I also saw reruns of SCTV and fell in love with it. So I’ll say both?
|I improvised once with Dave Foley of the Kids In the Hall. I then told him to go sit in the audience in case I needed a good answer to an interview question years later.
|Have you spotted any of your heroes in your audience?
|When I worked at Second City Mainstage Toronto, we had Andrea Martin, Shania Twain, Laverne Cox, Sir Ian McKellen, Jack McBrayer and more.
|I wrote this one the
other day: I like my Uber drivers
like I like my accidental farts in
public: Silent but not deadly.
|Favourite
clean joke?
|This one I heard on
Lamb Chop’s Play-Along:
Where do generals keep their
armies? UP THEIR SLEEVIES
(dies of cuteness).
|SNL and SCTV alumni and first-year improvisers compete for audience votes. Each duo gets seven minutes. Even if you hate them, crush their dreams, vote against them.
|Why should people go to your festival?
|The TOsketchfest is a delicious comedy
buffet! There’s something for everyone, including Kirsten, Get Some Friends, a solo character sketch show by me, and more!
|Mondays through May 7,
www.socap.ca
|
March 1–11, www.torontosketchfest.com