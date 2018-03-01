Too Close to Call: Festivals of fun



Published:

The World’s Biggest Improv Tournament and TOsketchfest hit the city this month, bringing world-class entertainers and tasteful fart jokes to the Hogtown stage. Who gets the last laugh? 

When I was in Grade 2, my teacher showed a picture of a cattail plant in class, which spurred a reaction in me where I jumped out of my chair, pointed and screamed, “Those look like hot dogs!” and did a little dance to thunderous laughter. So maybe then? 

 When did you first realize you were funny?  

I realized at a young age I’d do anything for a laugh. When I was nine, my friends and I were tobogganing. I found a frozen piece of dog crap and, without thinking, picked it up and pretended to smoke it like a big cigar through my scarf. I know it’s gross. But it got a laugh!
I love the absurdity of Kids in the Hall and I love Catherine O'Hara and John Candy. So the answer is Red Green Show in a landslide. SCTV or Kids in 
the Hall?		 I grew up on Kids in the Hall. Chicken Lady was a household favourite of me and my siblings. But I also saw reruns of SCTV and fell in love with it. So I’ll say both?  
I improvised once with Dave Foley of the Kids In the Hall. I then told him to go sit in the audience in case I needed a good answer to an interview question years later. Have you spotted any of your heroes in your audience?       When I worked at Second City Mainstage Toronto, we had Andrea Martin, Shania Twain, Laverne Cox, Sir Ian McKellen, Jack McBrayer and more. 
I wrote this one the
other day: I like my Uber drivers
like I like my accidental farts in
public: Silent but not deadly.  		 Favourite
clean joke?  		 This one I heard on
Lamb Chop’s Play-Along:
Where do generals keep their
armies? UP THEIR SLEEVIES
(dies of cuteness).
SNL and SCTV alumni and first-year improvisers compete for audience votes. Each duo gets seven minutes. Even if you hate them, crush their dreams, vote against them. Why should people go to your festival? The TOsketchfest is a delicious comedy 
buffet! There’s something for everyone, including Kirsten, Get Some Friends, a solo character sketch show by me, and more!
Mondays through May 7,
www.socap.ca  		  

March 1–11, www.torontosketchfest.com
Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Steff Ivory Conover, star of new series The Succulent Six, on following her dreams

Steff Ivory Conover, star of new series The Succulent Six, on following her dreams

Posted 5 hours ago
Province halts tear down of Columbus Centre

Province halts tear down of Columbus Centre

Posted 8 hours ago
Heritage status thwarts owner’s $3.1 mil investment

Heritage status thwarts owner’s $3.1 mil investment

Posted 1 day ago
Club ready to rebuild after horrific fire

Club ready to rebuild after horrific fire

Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module