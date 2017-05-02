Toronto in 10 Clicks: El Mocambo gets a $10 million facelift, Peter Munk dies, vegan protest backfires and more

By Post City Staff

El Mocambo owner Michael Wekerle

Elmo's World

We were starting to wonder about the El Mocambo. Rich investment guru Michael Wekerle buys primo building and shuts it up tight while using the legendary name to sell shirts. Maybe it would just stay shut? Or were condos on the way? Then music journalist Alan Cross interviewed world-renowned producer and engineer Eddie Kramer, hard at work inside the El Mo, and the news caused our music-loving hearts to skip a beat. The city is getting a stunning new $10 million facility with an upstairs concert hall, 26-foot ceilings and a balcony! Swoon.

Deer in the headlights

​Earlier this week, animal-rights protestors showed up outside Antler, a downtown restaurant with a focus on game and unconventional meats. The owner, Michael Hunter, retaliated by sitting in the window eating a deer leg. Soon after, the news went viral, got some international attention and now the restaurant is flooded with reservations.

No Cars Go

It may have taken 26 people driving their cars into the Queens Quay streetcar tunnel, but now the TTC has finally decided to put up a gate. We guess 26 is a charm?

Pillow Talk

Toronto will once again be taken over by down-swinging combatants as the annual Pillow Fight Day is celebrated on April 7 at 3 p.m. This city loves a good public space gathering, and there have been many such events, including light sabre battles, dance parties on streetcars, and massive games of Manhunt played by dozens.

Bloomin' Marvellous

In 1959, the city of Toronto was gifted 2,000 sakura trees by the Japanese ambassador. Most of them were planted in High Park, and inhabitants of the city can still enjoy the resulting cherry blossoms when they're in full bloom near the end of April.

Bye bye, bureaucrats

The city has lost three key people: TTC head Andy Byford is now heading up the New York City Transit, chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat returned to the private sector and city manager Peter Wallace went to work for the federal government. Anyone who has witnessed a city council meeting and caught a glimpse of how these top professionals are treated by councillors in public, let alone behind closed doors, will understand why they aren’t sticking around. But they are obviously highly skilled and are constantly being recruited by others. It has to stop.

Driving Miss Daisy

When new T.O. ride-sharing app DriveHer launched on March 16, 1,000 people downloaded it in the first 24 hours. The service, which uses female drivers and can only be used by women, hopes to make women travelling around Toronto feel safer.

Peter Munk dies at age 90

Serial entrepreneur Peter Munk died in Toronto on Wednesday, March 28. The founder of Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, was a significant donor to the universities, including the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, the University Health Network and the University of Toronto Munk School of Global Affairs.

Bombarder prepares for takeoff

Bombardier is putting 375 acres up for sale as it looks to shut down its Downsview Park operations. The company hired TD for the sale of its Toronto aircraft-assemby plant and has allegedly received multiple bids. But knowing them, it might take at least 10 extra years to complete the sale...

And the living is easy

Toronto was ranked 16 on Mercer’s annual Quality of Living Ranking of the most livable cities in the world — tied with Melbourne, Australia. Other Canadian cities to make the list included Vancouver (5) Ottawa (19) and Montreal (21).