Yayoi Kusama's AGO exhibit takes Toronto to Infinity and beyond

By Post City Staff

Published:

Yayoi Kusama briefly studied at the Kyoto School of Arts and Crafts.

Before Japanese contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrors exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ontario even opened, it was already a massive hit — 60,000 people were waiting for tickets at one point. Toronto hasn’t been this frothy over an art exhibit since Steve Martin went all gaga over Group of Seven god Lawren Harris.

The exhibition, featuring six of Kusama’s Infinity Mirror Rooms alongside a selection of her paintings, sculpture and works on paper, opens March 3 and runs for three months.

The avant-garde artist, who turns 89 this month, has been a fixture on the New York arts scene since the ’60s. Her exploration of space and time (not to mention her love of polka dots) through her unique installation and sculpture work is utterly enthralling. 

Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors is on at the AGO until May 27, 2018.

