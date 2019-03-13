Former Thornhill MP resigns as ambassador

John McCallum’s steps down over comments about detained Huwei exec

By Judith Muster

John McCallum

A former member of Parliament for Markham-Thornhill was forced to step down from his role as Canada’s ambassador to China following controversial comments.

John McCallum made comments regarding the detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in which he contradicted the official government stance on the issue of her detention. The comments led to Prime Minister Trudeau’s request on Jan. 25 that McCallum relinquish his ambassadorship.

From 2015 to 2017, McCallum represented the federal riding of Markham-Thornhill, after spending the previous 15 years as MP for Markham-Unionville. This tenure made him the longest-serving MP in York Region. In January of 2017, he was named ambassador to China, and Mary Ng took over as Markham-Thornhill MP.

At that time, McCallum thanked Markham residents for their support, saying, “Markham-Thornhill is a great representation of what we seek in our nation.… I look forward to representing our nation's interests as best I can on the global stage”

On Dec. 1, 2018, Meng was arrested in Canada on behalf of U.S. prosecutors, triggering an ongoing diplomatic crisis between Canada and China, which strongly condemned the action, suggesting that there were underlying political motivations for the arrest. Trudeau’s government maintained that Canada was simply acting in accordance with the extradition treaty between it and the U.S.

On Jan. 22, McCallum was at a news conference in Markham with Chinese-language media present. He offered a personal opinion about the case that contravened the official government position, suggesting that Meng had legal grounds for avoiding extradition to the U.S.

He stated, “I think she has quite good arguments on her side.… I think she has some strong arguments that she can make before a judge.”

There was immediate backlash to McCallum’s remarks.

McCallum then apologized on Jan. 24, saying that his comments did not reflect his position.

“I regret that my comments with respect to the legal proceedings of Ms. Meng have created confusion. I misspoke,” he said

However, the following day McCallum was asked for his resignation. Prime Minister Trudeau issued a short statement on the matter, without explaining the reason for the dismissal.

He praised McCallum’s record of service, saying, “For almost two decades, John McCallum has served Canadians honourably and with distinction. I thank him and his family for his service over the past many years.”

McCallum has not offered any statement on his dismissal.