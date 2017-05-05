Updated: 24th Annual Paddle the Don fundraiser cancelled due to weather conditions

By Post City Staff

Published:

Premier Kathleen Wynne with participants at Paddle the Don

Image: Ontario Liberal Caucus

Update: According to a statement on their website, the 2017 Manulife Paddle the Don Fundraiser has been cancelled because of potentially dangerous conditions and the risk of flooding. In particular, "accumulation of rain is causing fast flowing water conditions in our rivers, particularly in the Don and Humber. We are unwilling to compromise the safety of the more than 700 paddlers expected to take part in the event. Therefore, we have chosen to cancel the event this year – the first time ever in its 23 year history."

It goes on to say that for logistical reasons it is impossible to reschedule the event and those who are registered will be given the option of either donating their fee or receiving a refund.

The 24th annual Paddle the Don will take place on Sunday, May 7, with the canoes and kayaks lining up to launch from Ernest Thompson Seton Park.

Participants from across the city will paddle 10.5 kilometres down the river, winding through the backyards of Leaside, Rosedale and Lawrence Park to the Keating Channel. The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority opens the G. Ross Lord Dam at Finch Avenue and Dufferin Street to raise the water level of the Don River for this event. All participating boats must be registered and pay a $100 fee.

The proceeds go to the TRCA to support its ongoing work in protecting, conserving and enhancing the Don River watershed.

