Downtown Jazz Festival breathes new life into Yorkville's forgotten Masonic Temple

By Ron Johnson

At the corner of Yonge and Davenport, the Concert Hall, formerly the Masonic Temple or simply the Rock Pile, has played host to some of the biggest names in music from Led Zeppelin and The Who to R.E.M. and The Cure. But the list ends some time in the late '90s. Now, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival has announced its move to Yorkville including a revival of the iconic Concert Hall for a series of performances during this year's stellar festival that runs June 23 to July 2.

In recent years, the festival found a home for most of its headlining shows at a tent in Nathan Phillips Square in front of City Hall. Heading to Yorkville makes sense. It'll give the festival a central and easily accessible location and will play off the rich music history of not only the Masonic Temple but the entire neighbourhood. The festival is also offering up 100 free concerts on stages throughout Yorkville as well as venues such as the Church of the Redeemer and the Pilot Tavern on Bloor.

Some of the shows demand larger venues such as British jazz superstar Joss Stone's concert at Danforth Music Hall on June 26 or the incomparable Aretha Franklin at the Sony Centre on Juy 1. While other traditional jazz venues around town have some festival shows as well. But the bulk of festivities will nuzzle up next to the Gucci set in Yorkville.

The Concert Hall lineup is impressive and kicks off on June 23 with Randy Bachman and Band along with special guest American blues guitarist Walter Trout.

June 24: ACS: Allen, Carrington, Spalding. This could be the gem of the entire festival as three legends of contemporary jazz — Gerry Allen on piano, Terri Lyne Carrington on drums and Esperanza Spalding on bass and vocals — team up for a mix of standards and original compositions. Each one alone would draw significant attention, together, well, that's a good night.

June 27: Grammy Award-winning Robert Glasper returns to the Toronto Jazz Festival with his Experiment, and continues to turn heads with his fusion of jazz and hip hop. The wonderful Kandace Springs opens. Wow. Just wow.

June 28: And the incredible lineups keep coming with this doubleheader that brings together two phenomenal jazz saxophonists. The Donny McCaslin Group is best known as the backing band for the late, great David Bowie's last album Blackstar. And Shabaka Hutchings leads the "afro-futurism" sounds of Shabaka and the Ancestors.

Other highlights of the Concert Hall series include Toronto jazz veteran Pat LaBarbera, and a special 100 anniversary of Thelonius Monk birthday bash featuring four incredible pianists.

On the Yorkville free stage, Grammy Award-winner Aaron Neville headlines with a free performance on June 24. Other free performances worth noting include Toronto artist Xenia Rubinos (June 24), Sammy Miller And The Congregation (June 27) and the Roberto Occhipinti New Quintet (July 2).

A few of the hot tickets for this year's festival include the legendary Bill Frisell and Thomas Morgan at the Church of the Redeemer (June 24), Mavis Staples at Koerner Hall (June 27) as well as the aforementioned vocalists Aretha Franklin and Joss Stone. Buy tickets now or forever hold your peace.

Go to the TD Toronto Jazz Festival website for a complete rundown.

Here's a look at the amazing ACS to get you in the mood: