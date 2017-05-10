Rock legend Meat Loaf takes a slice out of Yonge Street on Monday with special Bat Out Of Hell celebration

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Andrew Polec as Strat in Bat Out Of Hell The Musical

Photo credit: Specular

Bat Out Of Hell The Musical is coming to Toronto this fall and to kick off the festivities Mirvish Productions is hosting a mini-concert on Yonge Street this Monday, May 11 with the one-and-only Meat Loaf making a special guest appearance. 

The musical, slated to begin performances on Oct. 14, just finished a sold-out run at the Opera House in Manchester, England and will soon open in London at the Coliseum Theatre before heading to Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre.

On Monday, legendary rocker Meat Loaf will talk about the creation of his iconic album Bat Out Of Hell celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2017 before turning the mic over to stars Andrew Polec and Christina Bennington who will perform four songs from the musical. 

A parade of Harley Davidson motorcycles will drive up Yonge to a stage in the middle of the street to kick off the event.

