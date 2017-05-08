Jeanne Beker cohosts DAREarts awards that recognize youth making a difference through the arts

By Karolyne Ellacott

From left: Mike Downie, Jeanne Beker, Piya Chattopadhyay, Antoni Cimolino Image: George Pimentel Photography

On an incredibly rainy eve late last week, a gaggle of philanthropists gathered at the Carlu for an inspired evening. Post City columnist Jeanne Beker was joined by the CBC Radio’s Piya Chattopadhyay as hosts of the 2017 DAREarts Leadership Awards, celebrating Canadian youth making a difference across the country. Additionally, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gord Downie and was received by his brother Mike Downie.



Zander Marks (left) and family (IMAGE: GEORGE PIMENTEL PHOTOGRAPHY)

The gala got started with a pitch-perfect performance of “O Canada” sung by the well-coifed 12-year-old Zander Marks. Over the course of the eve, attendees tucked into a dinner catered by O&B Catering while the awards ceremony played out on stage. DAREarts aims to empower at-risk young Canadians, using the arts to provide them with the tools to help achieve their goals. The program also included both silent and live auctions which helped raise money for the cause.



(IMAGE: GEORGE PIMENTEL PHOTOGRAPHY)

Award recipients included Ivan Patrik Montelibano from Etobicoke, who spoke of being the “weird” kid in school and of how DAREarts helped him tune into his creativity. Another of the seven recipients was Attawapiskat’s Jack Linklater Jr., who gave an incredibly moving speech about growing up in poverty in an overcrowded household. He is currently developing the Reimagining Attawapiskat website and aims to become Grand Chief for the Mushkegowuk Territory.

Antoni Cimolino, artistic director of the Stratford Festival, received a Cultural Leadership Award from DAREarts Founder and President Marilyn Field due to his passion for education and the arts. (Field was, as Beker noted, wearing a stunning fringed jacket.) Since 2002, the Stratford Festival has been hosting DAREarts youth every summer.





Mike ​Downie (left) accepts a lifetime achievement award from DAREarts founder Marilyn Field on behalf of his brother, Gord Downie (IMAGE: GEORGE PIMENTEL PHOTOGRAPHY)

Finally, Mike Downie, producer, director, writer and co-founder of The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund graciously accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of his brother Gord Downie. The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund aims to bridge the gap between indigenous and non-indigenous cultures and work towards reconciliation. Mike noted that Gord has been taking life one day at a time, focusing on creating. “That’s what artists do,” he said.