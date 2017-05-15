Jewellery store heist foiled in Forest Hill

Police find pellet gun on suspects accused in robbery attempt

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

Jewellery by Varouj, at 515 Eglinton Ave. W., is located a few doors east of the marijuana dispensary

Two men were arrested after attempting to rob a jewellery store on Eglinton Avenue West near Avenue Road last month. 

Varouj Tabakian has owned and operated Jewellery by Varouj at 515 Eglinton Ave. W. for 22 years and said he is very cautious about who he lets enter his store. To gain access, patrons must ring a bell before being buzzed in by either himself or an employee.

But when a man tried to enter the shop at 4:15 p.m. on April 8, Tabakian would not open his doors to him. “Usually, we are very selective. I didn’t like the way he looked. I told him no,” he said. 

According to Tabakian, the man then tried to enter the shop using force. He returned with another man, and one of them proceeded to cover his face and shake the door. 

“I decided to call 911, and we pushed our panic buttons,” said Tabakian. “I was afraid, [I thought] maybe he does have a gun in his pocket.”

Constable Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service (TPS), said two male suspects, 21 and 22 years old, were arrested and charged with robbery and use of an imitation firearm during commission of an offence. A black pellet gun was found in their possession. One man was also charged with disguise with intent. 

According to Sheliza Esmail, of the Eglinton Way business improvement area (BIA), patrons dining at Duckee were asked to remain inside the restaurant for three hours that night.

“The police had closed down the street for the investigation, and they asked everyone to remain inside,” she said. 

There was initially some confusion as to where the attempted robbery had actually taken place. Esmail said some local residents assumed the robbery occurred at Canna Clinic, the marijuana dispensary a few doors down from Varouj, as it was the target of another armed robbery earlier this year. 

However, Brister said the TPS did not include Canna Clinic anywhere in their report.

Tabakian said he still blames the dispensary for the kind of people it is attracting to the neighbourhood. 

Michael McLellan, the spokesperson for the Toronto Dispensaries Coalition, disagreed with the insinuation.

“Dispensaries bring additional foot traffic to a shopping area and people from all walks of life with disposable income,” he said. “It would seem to be a stretch to blame a nearby store, whether a dispensary or another type of business, for a store being robbed.”

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Toronto moving on a strategy to protect the ravines that make up 17 per cent of our city

Toronto moving on a strategy to protect the ravines that make up 17 per cent of our city

Protected ravine lands account for 17 per cent of the city’s total land area. The need to attend to a slew of safety and environmental issues and grow this natural resource for future generations has become a top priority at council.
Posted 12 hours ago
Could new Ontario rules kill rentals?

Could new Ontario rules kill rentals?

Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing has proposed new legislation to control rental prices and ensure fair treatment of tenants. If the Rental Fairness Act, 2017, is passed, it will expand rent control to all private buildings, including the 237,000 rental units built in Ontario after 1991.
Posted 16 hours ago
Midtown’s biggest flake

Midtown’s biggest flake

Will Arnett hosts Laughter is the Best Medicine III, a gala evening of comedy and shenanigans in support of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (otherwise known as Toronto East General).
Posted 3 days ago
Lawrence Park Medical Centre razed for tower?

Lawrence Park Medical Centre razed for tower?

Four residents’ groups in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West area have banded together to oppose a 12-storey condo proposal for 250 Lawrence Ave. W., the site of the Lawrence Park Medical Centre. It is slated to go to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) May 25.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module