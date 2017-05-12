Lawrence Park Medical Centre razed for tower?

Residents’ groups plan to fight 12-storey condo at the OMB this month

By Samantha Peksa

Published:

Councillor Christin Carmichael Greb at the Lawrence Park Medical Centre

Four residents’ groups in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West area have banded together to oppose a 12-storey condo proposal for 250 Lawrence Ave. W., the site of the Lawrence Park Medical Centre. It is slated to go to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) May 25.

Linda McCarthy, of the Lytton Park Residents’ Organization (LPRO), said many residents are lamenting the loss of their medical centre that provided a range of services for residents in the community. 

“They had a full diagnostic lab in the basement. It was a community place, I mean, my kid’s pediatrician was there. So it was really sad to lose it,” said McCarthy. 

According to Ward 16 councillor Christin Carmichael Greb, many doctors have already moved out of the building, including her own. Yet she remains resolute in her stance against the proposal. “I’ve always been against the development. It’s too tall.… I think it needs a lot of work and is not appropriate for this location,” she said.

“I think it needs a lot of work and is not appropriate for this location.”

The proposal is by Graywood Developments and includes 241 units, two three-storey semi-detached dwellings fronting onto Glengarry Avenue and three levels of underground parking.

Al Rezoski, manager of community planning in the North York District, said city planning staff has advised Toronto City Council to send representation to oppose the development at the OMB. The site is currently designated “neighbourhoods” and only allows up to four storeys. The developer has applied to change the zoning to “apartment neighbourhoods,” which would allow 12 storeys. Rezoski said there is a concern the proposal, if approved, would set a negative precedent for other properties on Lawrence Avenue West.

The South Armour Heights Residents’ Association, Old Orchard Grove Ratepayers’ Association, Bedford Glen condo board and LPRO intend to seek participant status at the OMB. They are concerned with the condo’s height and density and argue it will have a negative impact on traffic and the Douglas Greenbelt that the site backs onto.

McCarthy said the developer may have gained some local support if it had offered to retain some of the medical services that have operated out of the building for years. However, that offer was never on the table.

Graywood Developments did not respond to requests for comment by press time.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Midtown’s biggest flake

Midtown’s biggest flake

Will Arnett hosts Laughter is the Best Medicine III, a gala evening of comedy and shenanigans in support of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (otherwise known as Toronto East General).
Posted 15 hours ago
Spring Music Guide: Woozy beachside jams

Spring Music Guide: Woozy beachside jams

Edmonton native Mac Demarco plays two sold-out shows at the Danforth Music Hall this month.
Posted 21 hours ago
Debbie Travis tells us why everyone should be planting lavender and rosemary this spring

Debbie Travis tells us why everyone should be planting lavender and rosemary this spring

I was soon racking my wee brain for alternative crops to grow on our sunny Tuscan slopes. Lavender is not typically grown as a crop in this area, (think of Provence and its endless rows of this glorious plant), yet the climate is similar. Why not here?
Posted 2 days ago
Director of Power Plant Gaëtane Verna and Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision

Director of Power Plant Gaëtane Verna and Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision

It’s Power Ball season. Toronto’s most over-the-top, indulgent, breathtaking and glamourous party is more than just a fun night on the town — it’s also the engine for the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery. We chatted with the gallery’s director, Gaëtane Verna, about this year’s fundraiser and why it’s going to be the event of the season.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module