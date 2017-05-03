Local Love: Celebrate Canadian design with Hilary MacMillan at this weekend’s Inland pop-up

By Karolyne Ellacott

Published:

Anyone looking to get their Canadian designer fix need look no further. This Friday and Saturday, Inland’s spring pop-up shopping event grabs a group of 70 (!) amazing Canuck designers and places them under one roof. Look out for the likes of Jennifer Torosian, Peggy Sue Collection and Hilary MacMillan

“Inland is such a great venue for consumers to come and discover new brands and shop the ones they know and love,” says MacMillan, a repeat Inland offender who’s had her pieces worn by the likes of Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and Kim Cattrall. From MacMillan’s spring collection we’ve fallen hard for her Moroccan maxi dress ($225). “The inspiration behind this tunic really started with the fabric,” she says. “I fell in love. I'm a huge fan of the 1970s and the colours on this just seemed so ’70s, so I wanted to create a piece that was reminisce of the era.”

The shape is perfection (read: you’re showing skin while still maintaining the ability to eat all the cheese) and the fabric’s just glitzy enough while not being try-hard. “I love using bold prints and colours and I love women who love to dress boldly,” MacMillan says. Seek this puppy out while spending an eve weaving through Inland. 

“The vibe is awesome, the other designers are great, and it really is so rewarding sharing a space with such great Canadian talent,” says MacMillan of the event.

Inland runs May 5-6, 134 Peter Street, free admission

 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karolyne Ellacott is senior editor at Post City Magazines. She can oft be spotted at Toronto’s most nostalgic diners wearing glittery heels and pink faux fur. Follow all of her eclectic writing interests on Twitter @kellacott and Instagram @itismekar.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Denim destination Over the Rainbow will be shimmying to the Manulife Centre

Denim destination Over the Rainbow will be shimmying to the Manulife Centre

Toronto’s beloved denim destination Over the Rainbow has just announced it’s making a move. Having sat pretty in the Bloor-Yorkville area for, oh, just 42 years, this retailer is readying itself for a shimmy around the corner to the Manulife Centre.
Posted 2 hours ago
Dream Homes: A look inside two of the largest properties currently on the market

Dream Homes: A look inside two of the largest properties currently on the market

Both offer approximately 10,000 square feet of space for just under $10 million. Whose square footage wins in our room to roam showdown?
Posted 3 days ago
Local Love: Two Toronto brands collaborate to bring back a classic style for summer 2017

Local Love: Two Toronto brands collaborate to bring back a classic style for summer 2017

This spring we're feeling the retro lines of the Drake General Store’s meet-cute with shoemaker Bata. The 122-year-old company has paired up with the Toronto-based shop to breathe new life into the iconic Bata Bullets sneaker.
Posted 1 week ago
Forest Hill’s green home of the future

Forest Hill’s green home of the future

Local firm Probuilt Design + Build has created one of the most energy-efficient homes in the city, which will be built in the Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue area for a Toronto couple.
Posted 1 week ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module