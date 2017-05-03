Local Love: Celebrate Canadian design with Hilary MacMillan at this weekend’s Inland pop-up

By Karolyne Ellacott

Anyone looking to get their Canadian designer fix need look no further. This Friday and Saturday, Inland’s spring pop-up shopping event grabs a group of 70 (!) amazing Canuck designers and places them under one roof. Look out for the likes of Jennifer Torosian, Peggy Sue Collection and Hilary MacMillan.

“Inland is such a great venue for consumers to come and discover new brands and shop the ones they know and love,” says MacMillan, a repeat Inland offender who’s had her pieces worn by the likes of Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau and Kim Cattrall. From MacMillan’s spring collection we’ve fallen hard for her Moroccan maxi dress ($225). “The inspiration behind this tunic really started with the fabric,” she says. “I fell in love. I'm a huge fan of the 1970s and the colours on this just seemed so ’70s, so I wanted to create a piece that was reminisce of the era.”

The shape is perfection (read: you’re showing skin while still maintaining the ability to eat all the cheese) and the fabric’s just glitzy enough while not being try-hard. “I love using bold prints and colours and I love women who love to dress boldly,” MacMillan says. Seek this puppy out while spending an eve weaving through Inland.

“The vibe is awesome, the other designers are great, and it really is so rewarding sharing a space with such great Canadian talent,” says MacMillan of the event.

Inland runs May 5-6, 134 Peter Street, free admission