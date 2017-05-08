Looking Back: Getting set for the new Baywatch movie with a retrospective look at lifeguarding in Toronto

The glorious history of Toronto’s beach watchers just in time for the new Baywatch movie

By Post City Staff

Published:

Lifeguards on the job in the ’50s at the Leuty Lifeguard Station in the Beaches

Herman Sahrmann

The cast and crew of Baywatch, including buff star David Hasselhoff, have been patrolling our TV screens — and, as of this May, our movie theatres — since 1989, but Toronto’s lifeguards have been keeping the city’s waterways safe since the 1800s.

Toronto’s shorelines are patrolled by the Toronto Police Lifeguard Service, which traces its roots back to the Commissioners of the Harbour of Toronto, incorporated in 1850. At the time, the commissioners were primarily responsible for harbour safety in the form of harbour markers, lighting and life-saving (they purchased their first life-saving boat in 1857).

Life-saving services within the harbour were left to volunteer crews until 1912, when the first paid life-saving crew — jointly funded by the federal government and the city — went on duty.

In 1920, the Toronto Life Saving & Police Patrol Service came into being, with a staff of lifeguards, patrol officers, engineers, motorboat operators and other personnel. By the ’50s, continuous harbour patrols were put into effect, and in 1960 a scuba diving unit was formed.

In addition to hiring and training lifeguard crews for areas such as Toronto’s beaches, Toronto Island and outdoor pools near the harbour, the service performed numerous other duties, including water rescues, searching for missing people, retrieving stolen watercraft and escorting dignitaries. The winter months were occupied by repairing equipment, monitoring ice conditions in the harbour and performing rescues.

Nowadays, Toronto’s lifeguard services are provided by 93 personnel (80 lifeguards and 13 head lifeguards) who supervise the city’s seven main beaches from mid-May until Labour Day. 

They might not have the name recognition of Dwayne Johnson or Zac Efron (both starring in the new Baywatch movie), but Toronto’s hard-working lifeguards are heroes in their own right and are deserving of appreciation.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Spring Music Guide: A cover like no other

Spring Music Guide: A cover like no other

At the moment, there are none bigger than Dwayne Gretzky, which plays two nearly sold-out nights at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on May 12 and 13 — capacity 1,350.
Posted 16 hours ago
Jeanne Beker cohosts DAREarts awards that recognize youth making a difference through the arts

Jeanne Beker cohosts DAREarts awards that recognize youth making a difference through the arts

DAREarts Leadership Awards celebrate Canadian youth making a difference across the country. Additionally, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gord Downie and was received by his brother Mike Downie.
Posted 2 days ago
New plans for Yonge and St. Clair revealed

New plans for Yonge and St. Clair revealed

Big changes are on the horizon for the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue intersection now that plans for several tall towers have come to light.
Posted 2 days ago
The good, bad and bizarre from April in Toronto

The good, bad and bizarre from April in Toronto

Movement on shark fin imports, a look at diversity in arts programs and Kevin O'Leary’s quest to lead the CPC flames out.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module