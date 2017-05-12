Midtown’s biggest flake

Will Arnett back in Hogtown for hospital fundraiser

By Post City Staff

Toronto comic actor Will Arnett pedals his hipster-centric Linus city bike back onto the small screen when the second season of the comedy Flaked premieres on June 2. But not before he makes a stopover in his hometown to host Laughter is the Best Medicine III, a gala evening of comedy and shenanigans in support of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (otherwise known as Toronto East General).

The evening is slated for may 13 at the Automotive Building at Exhibition Place. Tickets start at $1,500. The custom menu for the evening is designed by legendary Toronto chef Susur Lee.

Arnett, straight outta Rosedale, is joined by fellow funny folk Jim Gaffigan and Saturday Night Live legend Kevin Nealon. Arnett garnered critical kudos for his starring role as the self-absorbed furniture craftsman Chip in Flaked. And we can’t wait to see how he manages to mess up his life in season two.