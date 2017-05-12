Midtown’s biggest flake

Will Arnett back in Hogtown for hospital fundraiser

By Post City Staff

Published:

Toronto comic actor Will Arnett pedals his hipster-centric Linus city bike back onto the small screen when the second season of the comedy Flaked premieres on June 2. But not before he makes a stopover in his hometown to host Laughter is the Best Medicine III, a gala evening of comedy and shenanigans in support of the Michael Garron Hospital Foundation (otherwise known as Toronto East General).

The evening is slated for may 13 at the Automotive Building at Exhibition Place. Tickets start at $1,500. The custom menu for the evening is designed by legendary Toronto chef Susur Lee. 

Arnett, straight outta Rosedale, is joined by fellow funny folk Jim Gaffigan and Saturday Night Live legend Kevin Nealon. Arnett garnered critical kudos for his starring role as the self-absorbed furniture craftsman Chip in Flaked. And we can’t wait to see how he manages to mess up his life in season two.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Lawrence Park Medical Centre razed for tower?

Lawrence Park Medical Centre razed for tower?

Four residents’ groups in the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West area have banded together to oppose a 12-storey condo proposal for 250 Lawrence Ave. W., the site of the Lawrence Park Medical Centre. It is slated to go to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) May 25.
Posted 15 hours ago
Spring Music Guide: Woozy beachside jams

Spring Music Guide: Woozy beachside jams

Edmonton native Mac Demarco plays two sold-out shows at the Danforth Music Hall this month.
Posted 21 hours ago
Debbie Travis tells us why everyone should be planting lavender and rosemary this spring

Debbie Travis tells us why everyone should be planting lavender and rosemary this spring

I was soon racking my wee brain for alternative crops to grow on our sunny Tuscan slopes. Lavender is not typically grown as a crop in this area, (think of Provence and its endless rows of this glorious plant), yet the climate is similar. Why not here?
Posted 2 days ago
Director of Power Plant Gaëtane Verna and Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision

Director of Power Plant Gaëtane Verna and Power Ball XIX: Stereo Vision

It’s Power Ball season. Toronto’s most over-the-top, indulgent, breathtaking and glamourous party is more than just a fun night on the town — it’s also the engine for the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery. We chatted with the gallery’s director, Gaëtane Verna, about this year’s fundraiser and why it’s going to be the event of the season.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module