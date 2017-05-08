New plans for Yonge and St. Clair revealed

By Chris Riddell

Published:

Big changes are on the horizon for the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue intersection now that plans for several tall towers have come to light.

Terracap Management has applied to build a 46-storey tower at 1417-1431 Yonge St. However, the Yonge-St. Clair Secondary Plan only allows for buildings up to 10 storeys. So Terracap appealed its request for an official plan amendment (OPA) to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). 

Slate Asset Management, which owns 1 St. Clair Ave. E., attended the pre-hearing last month and requested the Terracap appeal apply to the entire block.

According to Oren Tamir, senior planner with the City of Toronto, Slate tried to circumvent the city planning process by piggybacking onto Terracap’s OMB appeal. If approved, it would have allowed Slate to build a tower on the corner site. The OMB refused to consider the request. 

“[Slate has] to give the city a chance to review it, not prematurely bring it in front of the board,” Tamir said. 

Although Slate did not present any current building plans for the site, the company owns all four corners of the intersection and according to a press release is also planning to build a tower on the southwest corner of Yonge Street and Delisle Avenue.

Meanwhile, local residents and city staff continue to oppose the application by Terracap.  

“The height and density of the [Terracap] project is well beyond reality for that part of the city,” said John Plumadore of the Deer Park Residents Group. “We find the height and density, the issue of parking and entrance to the facility are all issues.”

Terracap’s appeal will go to mediation at the OMB on May 8. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Spring Music Guide: A cover like no other

Spring Music Guide: A cover like no other

At the moment, there are none bigger than Dwayne Gretzky, which plays two nearly sold-out nights at the Phoenix Concert Theatre on May 12 and 13 — capacity 1,350.
Posted 16 hours ago
Jeanne Beker cohosts DAREarts awards that recognize youth making a difference through the arts

Jeanne Beker cohosts DAREarts awards that recognize youth making a difference through the arts

DAREarts Leadership Awards celebrate Canadian youth making a difference across the country. Additionally, a Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Gord Downie and was received by his brother Mike Downie.
Posted 2 days ago
Looking Back: Getting set for the new Baywatch movie with a retrospective look at lifeguarding in Toronto

Looking Back: Getting set for the new Baywatch movie with a retrospective look at lifeguarding in Toronto

The glorious history of Toronto’s beach watchers just in time for the new Baywatch movie
Posted 2 days ago
The good, bad and bizarre from April in Toronto

The good, bad and bizarre from April in Toronto

Movement on shark fin imports, a look at diversity in arts programs and Kevin O'Leary’s quest to lead the CPC flames out.
Posted 2 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module