Operanation pairs fashion and opera for a dazzling night in support of the COC

By Karolyne Ellacott

Image: Ryan Emberley

With the theme ”Night of Curiosities” anchoring the Canadian Opera Company’s spiffy annual bash, attendees knew their work was cut out for them. Marrying music with art and fashion, Operanation is the main squeeze of the COC’s year and their signature fundraiser. All proceeds from the night go straight to the Ensemble Studio, which trains all of Canada’s young wannabe opera artists.

Now in its 13th year, the event acts as a flame for the city’s well-cultured parcel of moths who dressed to dazzle, not just impress. With over 1,000 folks swarming the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts late last week, there was plenty to ogle over the course of the eve.

Taking over three floors of the Four Seasons Centre, the eve began with a VIP dinner before the rest of the plebs battered down the doors at the chime of 9 p.m.



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)

An easy win for outfit of the night went to artist Maryam Keyhani, who arrived sheathed in billowing off-white fabric and a skyscraping wig worthy of Marie Antoinette or Marge Simpson. Many other guests embraced the theme with feather-dotted looks, with one lady wearing a spectacular silver necklace modelled after the spine.



(IMAGE: RYAN ​EMBERLEY)

A couple of Real Housewives of Toronto — Roxy Earle and Grego Minot — were spotted along with the usual society faces. Guests waited in long lines to get a professional boomerang taken at a booth complete with skull accessories and more; elsewhere tarot card readers gave partygoers a glimpse into their future.

But the biggest draw of the night was Juno-award-winning artist Kiesza. Wrapped in black and white striped pants and a fringed top, the energetic songstress was joined by COC Ensemble Studio artists mezzo-soprano Lauren Eberwein and tenor Charles Sy (who donned an incredible glittery beard for the occasion) wowing the crowd first with their renditions of mashups opera classics “Habanera” from Carmen with “Nessun Dorma” from Turandot and “Libiamo” from La Traviata with “La donna è mobile” from Rigoletto before putting a operatic spin on Kiesza’s hits. Until next year...



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)



(IMAGE: RYAN EMBERLEY)