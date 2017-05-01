Relocating a 103-year-old house in Vaughan

Part of a plan to redevelop the parcel of land for community use

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Vacant heritage house at 9000 Bathurst St.

A proposal has been submitted to Vaughan City Council to relocate a 103-year-old heritage house located at 9000 Bathurst St. to a location 80 metres from the current location. According to trustees of the Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto, a community and cultural centre with four centres across Thornhill, Brampton, London and Hamilton, relocating the Vaughan Glen House is part of a plan to redevelop the 28-acre parcel of land for community use. The premises will be used to build two towers, including a seniors’ home and a condominium tower. 

The land was acquired in 1994 by the Jamaat organization. The historic two-storey Georgian revival building, which was constructed in 1914, operated as a faith-based school until the existing centre was built at their new site west of the house in 2007. Since then, the house has remained vacant.

“[We’re also relocating] for the safety of the building,” said Sabir Pradhan, a representative of the Jamaat organization. 

“As Bathurst becomes more and more busy, the pollution and the traffic does affect the building.” 

The Jamaat organization intends on maintaining the cultural significance of the environment, which, when the building was initially built, was in a rural context by the East Don River. As the surrounding areas are redeveloped, the Vaughan Glen House has lost much of its natural surroundings. 

“In this specific case, maintaining the natural heritage setting for the heritage structure is an important factor,” wrote Anne Winstanley, communications specialist for the City of Vaughan. 

The development proposal for the rezoning and expansion of the Richmond Hill Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat Centre involves a public trail through a conservation area governed by the Toronto and

Region Conservation Authority so that residents around the area have visual access to Vaughan Glen House, community soccer fields and tennis courts and more. 

“We’re Canadians as well as Muslims, so we would like to commemorate that. We would definitely work with [City of Vaughan, Urban Design and Cultural] Heritage and other organizations to make the best of what this building would require of us,” said Pradhan. 

Originally the heritage house was operating as a hospital.

Jessica Wei

