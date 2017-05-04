The Force Is Strong With This One: Star Wars Day Comes to Toronto

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Party Star Wars style in Toronto tonight

No mind-tricks here: If you find yourself around Dundas Square tonight, these are unmistakably the droids you’re looking for. In fact, you might just be one of them. 

For one day of the year (today), May the 4th Be With You goes from a franchise-based Internet meme to reality: Startroopin’, walking-carpetted, bleep-blooping, blaster-wielding reality. 

The 6th annual Star Wars Day celebration kicks off with a costume meet-up and photoshoot at Dundas Square, followed by a costume contest (with categories for Jedi League adults and young under-12 Padawans) and a delightfully nerdy show, complete with trivia games and celebrity guests, at the Hard Rock Café. This all-ages event also features themed food and drink specials. The meetup starts at 6 and doors open at 7. They’ll be taking donations at the door for Make-A-Wish Canada. 

If you’re looking for a more low-key way to get your Star Wars on tonight, there will be May the 4th screenings at the Edward Hotel and D-Beastro, and Star Wars-themed parties at the Drake Hotel and, for the little ones, the Parliament Street Library (at 3:30pm). 

 

