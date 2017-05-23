Thornhill Woods development back on the table

Jaffari Community Centre resubmits development application

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Shabbir Jaffer, vice-president of the Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto

A revised development application to develop an 11-hectare section of Thornhill Woods has Thornhill City Council, the Jaffari organization and a local residents group still unsatisfied. 

The initial application, submitted in February 2014, proposed two 17-storey towers —one for residential apartments, office and retail space, and the other for a seniors’ residential apartment building — as well as 61 three-storey condominium townhouses. The revised proposal reduced the tower heights to one eight-storey building and one six-storey building. As well, the Jaffari Centre has amended the proposal to increase the buffer zone between the development and the rest of the neighbourhood to 11 metres from the originally proposed four metres, install a public nature trail along conservation lands and relocate a heritage house to another section of their property. 

“We feel that we’ve worked in good faith with both the council and the residents to try to meet and address their concerns,” said Shabbir Jaffer, vice-president of the Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto (ISIJ). 

The Preserve Thornhill Woods Association (PTWA) recently held a meeting to discuss their concerns over the new application. Although they acknowledge that some of their concerns were addressed, they feel that their primary concerns were not satisfied. 

“The four major ones would be density and then the impact on traffic both on parking and traffic flow,” said Rom Koubi, chair of the PTWA. “And then we have the types of buildings they want to build there. They do not conform with what’s around them.” 

Currently, City of Thornhill staff is reviewing the application and working with both the PTWA and the Jamaat organization to find a mutually acceptable agreement. The Jaffari Centre is awaiting approval before moving forward to ISIJ community consultation and fundraising. However, Jaffer has made it clear that the organization would strongly prefer not to go through the Ontario Municipal Board. 

“We’re all part of the same community,” he said. “We’re here as equal parties and contributors, and we’re going to have to live together. We want to be able to work with [the city and residents] because we want to be good neighbours.” 

With the application still under review, it is unclear when the organization intends to break ground.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

A real and present danger to the independent merchants of Main Street

A real and present danger to the independent merchants of Main Street

City planning staff asked to advise on a strategy that would promote retail diversity and independent business on commercial main streets
Posted 1 day ago
Interior designer Jane Lockhart imparts her wisdom on livening up the heart of your home

Interior designer Jane Lockhart imparts her wisdom on livening up the heart of your home

The greatest change in kitchen colour is the return to black or much deeper colours in cabinetry.
Posted 1 day ago
O Canada meets O cannabis come 2018

O Canada meets O cannabis come 2018

Posted 5 days ago
Sewell on City Hall: Tory loses way on one-stop subway

Sewell on City Hall: Tory loses way on one-stop subway

How is John Tory doing as mayor of Toronto? He certainly seems like a nice man, personable and well-spoken, but I am more interested in his job performance.
Posted 6 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module