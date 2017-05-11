Too Close to Call: Check out Toronto’s own Jack Sparrows ahead of the Pirates of the Caribbean premiere

By Post City Staff

Published:

Ahead of the final Pirates of the Caribbean film, we’ve tracked down Toronto’s best-paid pirates. Who’s the swashbuckling hero and who’s just a landlubber? Your quest continues.

Kit Boulter

Pirate Life,captain and 
artistic director

vs.

Andy Blau

Zoltan the Adequate,
performer/magician

I work with Pirate Life, a floating children’s theatre, to help rein in some of the scurviest scalawags and have kids and adults alike bond together as a crew.  

 How do you operate as a pirate in Toronto? I’m more of a mercenary pirate for hire. Anyone with enough scratch can hire my services. Toronto yields plenty of 
opportunities for this performing pirate.
You can find us at the Toronto waterfront this year, and we’ll be setting sail for weekend adventures in May, with trips available all summer. See you on the high seas!  How can landlubbers hire you for a gig? Find me on Facebook: flash a little gold and we’re in business. 
Johnny Depp was of course an inspiration for my life as a pirate. Perhaps I could teach him a good toothbrushing goes a long way to preserving those gold caps. What would you teach Johnny Depp about pirating? Coming back from the dead is easy. I’d teach him how to come back from the pain. 
Captain Morgan — I'm trying to
watch me sugar intake. 		 Captain Morgan or Cap’n Crunch? Why not both together? Two seamen are better than one.  
