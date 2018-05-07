Do as the city says, not as the city does

Toronto appears to have its own set of rules when it comes to planting and removal of trees

By Karen Stintz

Published:

City trees flagged for cutting in Lawrence Park

In April, Toronto city councillors gathered to discuss, amongst other important local matters, the health and welfare of trees on private property.

In North York, councillors imposed a fine on a homeowner who cut down more trees on his property than permitted. In East York, an individual was denied a request to remove a tree even though there is a real risk that the tree will fall over due to construction activity on neighbouring property. Yet by far the most interesting discussion was a proposal for the City of Toronto to buy a piece of property in Etobicoke for the sole purpose of protecting a 350-year-old oak tree.

More than 10 years ago, Toronto City Council passed the province’s first private tree bylaw to protect the city’s tree canopy and ensure that new trees are planted if one is cut down. And residents by and large agree with the objective.

The very residents that support the private tree bylaw and the onerous requirements that are contained therein are the same people that are outraged when the city seems to be able to clear-cut trees with impunity. 

When the city was constructing a new streetcar facility at Ashbridge’s Bay, approximately 84 mature trees were cut down to make way for the new building, enraging the local neighbourhood residents. 

When Metrolinx was looking for a staging area for its construction equipment for the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project, it decided that the park adjacent to the North Toronto Memorial Community Centre would be an ideal location and proposed cutting down 25 mature trees to make space for construction equipment.

Last month, many trees were cut down in Chatsworth Ravine as part of regeneration plan. Invasive trees were removed to make space for trees more suited to support growth in the ravine. 

The new trees have yet to be planted so the ravine looks bare and stripped.

Good public policy is undermined when there appear to be different rules depending on who is asking for permission. 

A homeowner has to ask for permission to remove a tree that is at risk of falling down, but the city can cut healthy trees because they are in the way. 

If a homeowner gets permission to remove a tree, there is a requirement that two or three trees are planted in compensation for the one that is removed. 

If there is not enough space to accommodate the new trees, the homeowner pays for a tree to be planted in a public park. 

When the city needs to cut down trees, the replanting requirements are not the same.

Although most people understand that sometimes healthy trees need to be removed so that a greater public good can be realized, it is important that the process appears to be fair and consistent. 

Perception is reality, and if the city is serious about its commitment to the tree canopy, it has to lead by example.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Karen Stintz is a former city councillor, elected in 2003, and was a chair of the TTC. She lives in Ward 16 with her family.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

375-acre North York parcel hits market

375-acre North York parcel hits market

Posted 4 hours ago
Of Doug Ford, civic dreams and nightmares

Of Doug Ford, civic dreams and nightmares

Posted 8 hours ago
Toronto set to host massive exhibit of renowned UK street artist Banksy

Toronto set to host massive exhibit of renowned UK street artist Banksy

The Art of Banksy has already show in Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv and Auckland, but Toronto beat out Athens and Stockholm to host this new incarnation. On June 13, The Art of Banksy, a new exhibition the acclaimed UK street artist, will open in Toronto at a raw exhibition space at 213 Sterling Road.
Posted 9 hours ago
Best bets for bands to check out for every day of Canadian Music Week

Best bets for bands to check out for every day of Canadian Music Week

Getting underway today and running until May 13, Canadian Music Week (CMW) is a massive music festival with hundreds of bands filling up venues around town with a dizzying array of fresh new music from across the country and south of the border as well as ticketed shows from rock veterans such as Sloan, playing a free show at Dundas Square, playing with grunge heavyweights Mudhoney. It's hard to wrap one's head around so many options. Herewith, a look at some of the best options for every day of the festival.
Posted 1 day ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module