Hairy Tarantula emerges from basement, moves south

The 26-year-old North York gaming destination takes over the former location of Getoutside, just north of Lawrence and Yonge.

By Jessica Wei

Hairy Tarantula's new digs at Yonge between Lawrence and York Mills.

After about ten years at their cramped basement shop at Yonge and Steeles, the longstanding comic book and gaming shop, Hairy Tarantula, has stretched its legs and is moving to a larger location with quite a bit more sunlight. Hairy T officially made the move to take over the space that formerly housed the shoe shop Getoutside on Yonge Street between Lawrence and York Mills on June 1st.

On top of natural light, wheelchair accessibility and a larger square footage––double the square footage, to be precise–– loyal fans can delight in a larger gaming room with Wargaming tables and multipurpose tables for card gaming, role playing and more.

"We're really, really excited," said Jeremy Kingston, the store manager of Hairy Tarantula. He said that at the old location, the most common complaint was that the space was so cramped that customers wouldn't be able to find everything they wanted without having to ask someone to go to the back room. With this new location, however, people will have two storeys to discover––new releases, games and Magic Cards on the main floor, and comic books on the basement.

"People will be able to move and browse and see everything that we have to offer," he said. He also added that with their new 16-foot ceilings, their tallest customers will be able to walk around comfortably without bumping their heads.

This new improvement signals an uptick in popularity for comic book collecting, Magic: The Gathering, and role playing games, once considered niche and underground hobbies.

"We started as a comic book store," said Kingston. "Magic was something that the boss had just picked up as a hobby. Magic is now our primary seller; it's our meat and potatoes. Millions of people play around the world in dozens of languages. And without it, we wouldn't be where we are."

With this move, Hairy Tarantula are also taking big steps into getting their online shop up and running, which means fans will soon be able to shop for the latest comics, board games and other so-called "nerdy" pursuits in the comfort of their own homes.

Hairy Tarantula, 3456 Yonge St., 647-430-1263