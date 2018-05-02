How They Met: A couple who cross-fits together...

Home To Win’s Sangita Patel on meeting the love of her life

By Nikki Gill

Patel first met her husband in Toronto while he was visiting from Calgary

Sangita Patel, host of HGTV Canada’s Home To Win, has been gracing television screens across the city as an entertainment reporter for ET Canada for five years. Known for her envious bff-relationship with Dwayne Johnson (a.k.a. the Rock), she is also crazy about CrossFit — a fitness obsession she shares with her husband Samir (Sam) Patel who is chief of radiology at Guelph General Hospital.

Here, Sangita lets us in on the love story behind their marriage.

How they met

We met in Toronto. Sam was visiting from Calgary, and my friends and I were out for the night. My friends met his friends, and we all hit it off, but Sam and I really hit it off!

The first date

Our first date was a walk, where we got to know each other. He was leaving for Calgary in a few days, and so we just spent time together. We enjoyed each other’s company, and there was a lot of spark. It was something special.

The courtship

We dated for almost a year, which meant we got to know each other mentally and built a great relationship core. I just remember his smile. Since he was going back to Calgary, every moment we had was memorable.

The proposal

I had just graduated university, and Sam planned a trip for us to go to the Bahamas. We had an incredible dinner and then went for a walk on the beach. As I was complaining about the bugs, he got down on his knee. I don’t remember what he said, but I do remember that he had sewn the ring in his pocket! It was amazing. But the best part was that Sam asked my family for their blessing beforehand, and no one even hinted it was going to happen! It was a beautiful surprise.

The wedding

We got married in Toronto, with about 100 people from Calgary, plus family from England and India. In total, we had 375 people at our wedding.

The honeymoon

Our honeymoon was in Tahiti and at different islands, including Bora Bora — it was heaven. We can’t wait to go back one day.

The kids

We have two incredible girls —Ava, 10, and Shyla, 8.

Balancing careers and marriage

We work so well together. Sam is an incredible dad who keeps me up to date with what is happening at school. My job involves a lot of travelling, so he’s on top of it all. He’s my best friend, the love of my life, and we always find ways to make it work for the family.

Shared hobbies

CrossFit, working out as a family, vacations, eating, hiking, watching movies and playing with the kids.

Secret of success

Listen to each other. Take time for each other. Be there for each other, and remember to have your own lives.

Life after retirement

We hope we will continue to go on journeys together and travel the world. We hope to live life to the fullest and, of course, continue to be there for our kids every step of the way.

Catch Home To Win, on HGTV Canada, Sunday nights at 10 p.m., and ET Canada on Global, weeknights at 7:30 p.m.