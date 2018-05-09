Matty Matheson's new pizza joint and other openings in North York

Plus: Nitrogen ice cream lands in North York in time for warm weather, and rosedale gets a trendy clothing shop

By Post City Staff

Jamie Vrooman, manager of Maker Pizza Avenue

Maker Pizza, known for its casual pizza factory vibe, has moved in to the Avenue Road and Lawrence Avenue West neighbourhood. The new outpost, by co-owner Shlomo Buchler and executive chef Matty Matheson, opened last month and is the second of two locations. The joint’s pies are served up with a red or white sauce, puffy crust and loads of gourmet toppings for either takeout or delivery. But patrons can also tuck into one of the resto’s communal tables to enjoy a hearty sandwich or some hot wings (1537 Avenue Rd., 416-782-2000).

Penwarden Fine Jewellery is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. The Mount Pleasant shop has been around since 2003, with a showroom that showcases a ready-made collection and a studio where designer Linda Penwarden uses concept sketches, computer technical drawings and wax models to create elegant, timeless or edgy custom designs for clientele (631 Mount Pleasant Rd., 416-484-1843).

The women of Rosedale will be able to browse the shelves of Carbon near the end of May, when husband-and-wife duo Alex and Sharon Mazelow open the doors to the brand’s second Toronto location. After recently celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Lawrence Park store, the two are excited to bring their curated selection of women’s apparel — including international brands such as Brochu Walker, Agolde Denim and Generation Love — to the neighbourhood (1096 Yonge St., 647-345-0795).

Art aficionados in and around the Annex can now get their fix of urban, street and pop art at Struck, a contemporary art gallery new to the area. The gallery’s walls are lined with bold, eye-catching, colourful works of art by established contemporary masters, such as Warhol, Murakami and Rauschenberg, alongside exciting new works by local and international up-and-coming artists (365 Dupont St., 416-928-1777).

Cool N2 Ice Cream has a brand new location in Willowdale, in the old Soul Drums storefront. The Taiwanese ice cream shop makes super Insta-friendly, chem-lab-style icy treats wrapped in liquified air. Try their whiskey chocolate ice cream served with a chocolate biscuit and a syringe full of chocolate sauce (5295 Yonge St.).

The contemporary art gallery C9 Art marked its opening in Yorkville last month with Relationships, a joint exhibition between Chinese artist Jin Zuo and Canadian artist Corno. The gallery aims to bring international and Canadian artists together to spark conversation in a relaxed but sophisticated space (7 Sultan St., 416-515-9898).

Atelier Cologne has opened its first Canadian boutique in Yorkdale. The upscale fragrance brand was founded in New York, and has 14 locations across the world, including Paris, Hong Kong and Seoul. Along with their signature colognes are a delicious array of candles and soaps, all handcrafted in France (3401 Dufferin St., 416-785-5541).