Post City staff witness crab assault on Line 1, incident goes viral

Altercation ensues between York Mills and St. Clair stations over some motherloving crabs on a motherloving train

By Jessica Wei

Mondays have most people feeling crabby, but a train full of commuters along the Yonge-University subway line, including two Post City staff, never expected to come face to face with literal crustaceans on their ride home.

A Facebook post from Post City staffer, Kristine Hughes, went viral yesterday after she posted a story and a photo of an encounter with four crabs on the subway. Since her initial post, she's been contacted by CBC Toronto and was the subject of a Blog TO article.

Hughes and Anaïs Loewen-Young, entered the crowded subway at 5:30 after work on May 7 at York Mills Station. Walking further down the train, they spotted a row of empty seats and headed towards it.

“Initially, when I saw what was on the seats, I thought they were frogs.” Hughes said. She even thought they might be dead. A woman took off her headphones and informed them that the four little creatures sitting in a row, with a seat each to themselves, were actually crabs. Hughes and Loewen-Young joined the other commuters at a safe distance from the decapods, and the crabs remained largely uninterrupted until Eglinton Station, at which point, another woman walked onto the train and did a double-take when she passed the crabs.

“She was just kind of like, ‘Oh my god,” and she stormed off and kept going,” Hughes said. Moments later, she returned, incensed. “She starts saying, ‘What is this? What is this sh*t? Seriously, crabs? Crabs on the subway? You put crabs on the seats? You’re taking up all these seats when people are, like, coming home from work and they’re tired from working all day?’ And I couldn’t hear what he was saying, but she said something like, ‘Oh, you paid for them to have their seats? You paid two dollars for them to have their seats?’”

She then proceeded to swat the crabs, one by one, off their seats. According to Hughes and Loewen-Young, the crabs went flying: One hit another woman on the leg, the others landed on the floor and began flailing around the floor.

“And he picks them up, and he was just, like, ‘That’s assault, man! That’s crab assault!’ and he was just freaking out, and he put them on their chairs and it was just silent after that. And it was done.”

It was too late. The assailant had already walked to the next train, while the man continued yelling obscenities after her.

Hughes got off several stops later, and Loewen-Young saw the man get up shortly thereafter, holding a brown paper bag.

“I think he put the crabs in the brown bag and took them off the subway,” said Loewen-Young.

The next day, Hughes posted about this incident on her Facebook page, and it quickly went viral, netting 369 shares and more than 300 comments.