TanenbaumChat finds new tenant for next school year

RoyalCrest Academy will make their move into the Kimel Family Education Centre in September

By Jessica Wei

Published:

Michelle Johnson, director of admissions at RoyalCrest

In January, a lease agreement was finalized between Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto (TanenbaumCHAT) and RoyalCrest Academy. The independent elementary school will move into the second floor of the educational facilities at 9600 Bathurst St. 

Previously occupied by TanenbaumCHAT, which announced in March of 2017 that it was consolidating its two schools due to low enrolment numbers, the second floor of the Kimel Family Education Centre is part of a larger facility which was purposely built for Jewish education and promoting Jewish identity within the community. The building is owned by Jewish Community Properties, which is under the umbrella of the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) of Toronto. The first floor will continue to be occupied by Leo Baeck Day School. 

“This was the best opportunity that we had in terms of filling the space,” said Jonathan Levy, the head of school of TanenbaumCHAT. “Our board and administration work carefully to make sure that the long-term sustainability of the school is strong.”

“The Kimel Centre has been a vibrant centre of Jewish education and Jewish life.”

RoyalCrest Academy also found this to be the best option going forward, despite having owned their own facility and had a long-term expansion project in the works to build a high school on their property. They’ve since sold their building at 9500 Dufferin St. to a developer. 

“It was never a plan,” said Michelle Johnson, the director of admissions and student services at RoyalCrest Academy. “The only thing that spearheaded the move was that the fact that the space became available. Had it not, we would probably still be here.” 

RoyalCrest currently has an enrolment of around 200 students, and 30 to 40 per cent of their community comprises Jewish families. 

In addition to housing two day schools, the campus also hosts summer camps, evening programs and more.

“The Kimel Family Education Centre has been a vibrant centre of Jewish education and Jewish life, and we continue to pursue enhancing that. Bringing in RoyalCrest doesn’t preclude us from doing any of that,” said Steven Shulman, campaign director and counsel of the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto. 

RoyalCrest Academy has announced that they will be moved in and operating in the Kimel Family Education Centre for their 2018-2019 school year. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Jessica Wei is an associate editor for Post City. She has lived and worked as a journalist in Montreal, Hong Kong and, now, Toronto. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

The Big Idea: Toronto city council must reflect the community it serves

The Big Idea: Toronto city council must reflect the community it serves

During the upcoming municipal election, 10 empty seats with no incumbents need filling, providing an opportunity for meaningful change. Here are five perspectives on how to get City Council to accurately reflect the region it represents.
Posted 4 hours ago
Will cannabis legalization be an issue for homebuyers?

Will cannabis legalization be an issue for homebuyers?

As the era of legal marijuana draws near, Ontario real estate professionals are demanding the government do something to protect homeowners from a possible boom in grow-ops that could damage the province’s housing stock.
Posted 1 day ago
Meet Sarah Climenhaga, the Safe Streets Advocate Making Her Bid for Mayor

Meet Sarah Climenhaga, the Safe Streets Advocate Making Her Bid for Mayor

After decades of advocating for the community, this St. Clair west mom wants to shake things up in the mayor's office
Posted 1 day ago
Home of the Week: A modern-day castle in Midtown for $22.99 mil

Home of the Week: A modern-day castle in Midtown for $22.99 mil

Posted 4 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module