Acoustic as folk: Eight concerts this month showcase a range of strum styles

By Ron Johnson

Published:

Cold Specks released her new album on Sept. 22

It’s cold, it’s rainy, it’s dark, and it’s time for some good folk music to lift the spirits. 

Whether you crave dark and moody blues or ethereal fingerpicking, Toronto’s got you covered. The city has sprouted countless acoustic heavy-hitters, from Yorkville scene talents such as Gordon Lightfoot and Joni Mitchell to the Barenaked Ladies (crammed into a MuchMusic video booth). In keeping with tradition, here are the best folk shows in town this month.

Niall Horan, Nov. 1, Massey Hall
To prove music wasn’t just a passing fancy, this former One Direction pop star has picked up an acoustic guitar and is forging a new musical path for himself and his young fans.

Gordon Lightfoot, Nov. 10, Living Arts Centre
Look here, what folk music rundown would be complete without a nod to the one and-only Gordon Lightfoot, who is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” this year. 

Jonathan Richman, Nov. 12, Opera House
Once you watch Richman play the tune “I was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar,” you will never be the same. Don’t miss the chance to catch this legendary performer.

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 5, Lee’s Palace
Bluegrass music has a rich history, and a performance by this Colorado band is a joy to behold.   

Catherine MacLellan, Nov. 8, Hugh’s Room
The city almost lost its longtime west end folk music club, but the community rallied, and good thing, as we have the opportunity to watch performers such as this critically acclaimed folksinger from Prince Edward Island. 

Ian Sherwood, Nov. 11, Burdock
This Canadian Folk Music Award winner checks into the lovely Burdock room for an evening of folk music showcasing the East Coast performer’s incredible voice and intricate guitar work.  

Ron Hawkins, Nov. 15 to 18, Graffiti’s
If someone were to ask for a unique Toronto experience, one fine suggestion would be to catch this The Lowest of the Low frontman sing his Toronto-centric tunes at this charmingly dingy Kensington Market bar.  

Cold Specks, Nov. 30, Mod Club
When Toronto powerhouse Ladan Hussein first burst onto the scene with her debut I Predict a Graceful Expulsion, her raw music was dubbed doom folk for its wonderfully dark undertones. Now on her third album, Fool’s Paradise, Cold Specks continues to push sonic and lyrical boundaries. 

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Ron Johnson is the editor of Post City Magazines. Follow him on Twitter @TheRonJohnson.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

Parent to Parent: The building blocks of boundaries

Parent to Parent: The building blocks of boundaries

When we think of saying no to kids, our minds most often turn to the terrible twos and how we, as parents, struggled to navigate those rock-strewn waters. I remember my then two-year-old, 29 years ago, ignoring me when I said it was time to leave the toy-strewn waiting room at our GP’s office.
Posted 11 hours ago
Designated Survivor’s Jake Epstein gives us his five favourite books

Designated Survivor’s Jake Epstein gives us his five favourite books

Jake Epstein has strutted across many a stage both in Toronto and in New York City where he starred in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on Broadway. But recently, people are getting to know him as a member of the cast of the hit TV show Designated Survivor starring another Toronto native, Keifer Sutherland.
Posted 12 hours ago
Petition has been sent to the mayor’s office concerning noise and traffic at Casa Loma

Petition has been sent to the mayor’s office concerning noise and traffic at Casa Loma

Residents living near Casa Loma are petitioning Mayor John Tory to stop the city from continuing to lease the historic Midtown site to Liberty Entertainment Group.
Posted 3 days ago
Barry's Bootcamp opens their biggest location to date in Toronto

Barry's Bootcamp opens their biggest location to date in Toronto

This is the essence of what Barry’s Bootcamp has been offering for almost 20 years at locations throughout the U.S., the U.A.E. and Europe. Now, their biggest studio to date has opened in Toronto in the quickly evolving Entertainment District and it’s already gaining a following. The studio had been open for three days when I was there, and there were a few people who mentioned they had already done a few classes.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module