Canadian national teams perform well at Dodgeball World Championships in Markham

Many of the players on the men’s and women’s teams are from the GTA.

By Post City Staff

Published:

Local dodgers

Dodgeball is more than a gym class activity played in elementary schools. There is a competitive league that plays on a national level.

Last month, Markham was home to the Dodgeball World Championships at the Markham Pan Am Centre. The Canadian men’s and women’s teams are comprised of local talent, including the captain of the men’s team, Jonah Koplowitz, who is from Thornhill (see above, the player wearing the Maple Leaf headband).

On the final day of the tournament, Oct. 21, the women’s team lost the bronze medal match 8-7 against the U.S. However, the men’s team beat the U.S. 10-9 in the semis to advance to the gold medal match where they walked away with silver after losing 8-6 to Malaysia. A pretty stellar performance from the home teams.

Edit Module

Join the conversation and have your say by commenting below. Our comment system uses a Facebook plugin. Please note that you'll have to turn off some ad-blockers in order to see the comments.

Edit Module

Follow us on Twitter @PostCity for more on what to eat, where to shop and what to do in Toronto.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You may also like...

It’s a balancing act for kids who must excel in both sports and the classroom

It’s a balancing act for kids who must excel in both sports and the classroom

Schools that cater to elite athletes, like Blyth Academy Downsview Park, St. Andrew’s College and the Hill Academy, make allowances to accommodate the busy lifestyle of student athletes so they can stay on track with academics while pursuing their career goals.
Posted 8 hours ago
Raising a flag for Chinese-Canadian pride

Raising a flag for Chinese-Canadian pride

Last month, Chinese flags were raised in Markham, Vaughan and Richmond Hill in honour of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).
Posted 8 hours ago
Former city councillor pens memoir

Former city councillor pens memoir

Posted 3 days ago
The man rebuilding The Bridle Path

The man rebuilding The Bridle Path

After 16 completed projects and a 40,000-square-foot home ready for delivery, he has just broken ground on his biggest and the country’s biggest project to date: A mansion that clocks in at a mammoth 50,000 square feet.
Posted 3 days ago
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleEdit Module