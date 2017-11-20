Canadian national teams perform well at Dodgeball World Championships in Markham

Many of the players on the men’s and women’s teams are from the GTA.

By Post City Staff

Local dodgers

Dodgeball is more than a gym class activity played in elementary schools. There is a competitive league that plays on a national level.

Last month, Markham was home to the Dodgeball World Championships at the Markham Pan Am Centre. The Canadian men’s and women’s teams are comprised of local talent, including the captain of the men’s team, Jonah Koplowitz, who is from Thornhill (see above, the player wearing the Maple Leaf headband).

On the final day of the tournament, Oct. 21, the women’s team lost the bronze medal match 8-7 against the U.S. However, the men’s team beat the U.S. 10-9 in the semis to advance to the gold medal match where they walked away with silver after losing 8-6 to Malaysia. A pretty stellar performance from the home teams.