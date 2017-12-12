Of inflatable Santas and other Moore Park miracles

The inflatable Santas are now up on Inglewood Drive.

By Post City Staff

Image: Anais Loewen-Young

The residents of Inglewood Drive in Moore Park are surely on the nice list this year. The street is known for putting up large inflatable Santas which draw crowds of passersby from all over the GTA.

Local resident Amanda Young has been living on the street for 12 years and had a Santa on her lawn for six of those. “Last year two paramedics saw me struggling with our Santa because it was weighed down with ice. They performed an ice-en-dectomy and told us they made a point of driving down the street every day to look at the Santas after a hard shift,” she says.

Young looks forward to the street party where they raise money for charity and collect canned goods for food banks. “It gives us a real sense of pride in our neighbourhood.” The street will be full of Santas by early December.