The holidays are a perfect time for some Dijon ketchup

Fake Nudes features guests such as Jim Cuddy and Tanya Tagaq.

By Post City Staff

Published:

Since the early ’90s, when a quintet of exuberant young musicians first piled into a MuchMusic video booth to croon about buying Dijon ketchup and what else they’d do with a million dollars, the Barenaked Ladies has been Toronto’s band.

They display a unique ability to produce music that is inventive and original, combined with smart, funny and often wacky lyrics. It’s kind of their thing, from the early days of “Be My Yoko Ono” to their international hit “One Week.”

Now a quartet of Rosedale’s Ed Robertson, Kevin Hearn, Jim Creeggan and Tyler Stewart, the band is back with its 12th studio album, Fake Nudes. Barenaked Ladies also plays a concert at Massey Hall on Dec. 9 with special guest Ron Sexsmith. 

