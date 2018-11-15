New Toronto café serves up lawsuits and lattes

Plus a doggie daycare opens on St. Clair and other business news north of Bloor

By Jessica Wei

Dale Barrett and sister Simone, the co-founders of Lawyers and Lattes

Lawyers and Lattes is a new coffee shop slinging espresso with cold, hard legal advice. The business, opened by a local tax lawyer in October, offers advice and legal assistance on everything from drawing up a will to real estate closings –– the only thing it doesn’t do is personal injury or criminal cases. On top of regular legal services, the first Sunday of every month is pro bono day, plus they host free seminars on topics such as will drafting as well as landlord and tenant rights. The cafe also carries pastries from Phipps Bakery (511 Eglinton Ave. W., 905-499-3656).

Now in its 30th year, Ashford Cleaners has proven itself as a neighbourhood mainstay. Over the years, the services have expanded to include not only fussy fabrics and special garments, but also draperies, leather and suede cleaning, carpets and rugs and even hat cleaning and resizing (535 Eglinton Ave. W., 416-322-3127).

Homeowners looking to cosy up their pads for the coming winter have a new shop to hit on Avenue Road. Rugazon is the destination for unique, antique or handmade one-of-a-kind rugs, sourced from around the world. The owner’s family has been in the rug business for over 150 years, and on top of dealing in luxury rugs, they also offer cleaning and restoration services (2009 Avenue Rd., 416-440-0555).

Midtown dog owners have a new place to spoil their pups. Urban Bark is a kennel, doggie daycare and spa that opened last month on St. Clair West with two play-care rooms and an extensive grooming menu that includes a bath and massage, blow out, nail cutting and custom clipping. They’ve also partnered with the folks at Kissable K9 for an ultra-luxe teeth cleaning service that begins with a good blanket swaddle and a lavender oil spray. When can humans sign up (949 St. Clair Ave. W., 416-657-2275)?

Jolie Beauty has had a major makeover. The beauty bar just completed a full renovation. As part of the update, it has added more services to the mix, including medi-spa treatments such as the wildly popular new hydrafacial, which combines a special form of “hydradermabrasion” with customized serums that restore moisture to the skin barrier (1896 Avenue Rd., 416-782-8897).

Design Department Inc. is a new retail and consulting concept store from Meredyth Hilton of Artistic Gardens. The store stocks fun design and decor items such as vintage prints, antique vases and tropical plants and terrariums. Budding DIY designers can also pop into the landscape design classes and craft workshops that are held at the shop (558 Mount Pleasant Rd., 416-488-2179).