The El Mocambo shines again in Toronto

The neon palms have been reinstalled outside the historic music venue

By Karen Lloyd

The El Mocambo sign was lit Thursday night in Toronto (IMAGE: Karen Lloyd)

The El Mocambo’s iconic neon palms are back where they belong — sort of. An exact replica of the well-known sign lit up the corner of College and Spadina Avenue for the first time in more than four years on Nov. 15, and offered a glimmer of hope for Toronto’s live music scene.

“Canadian music and Canadian art is a real important area...” owner Michael Wekerle told a crowd of more than 100 spectators outside his venue on Thursday night. Among the attendees were Mayor John Tory and retired boxer George Chuvalo, who, Wekerle joked “most definitely got thrown out” of the El Mocambo back in the day.

Once the epicenter of rock and roll in Canada, with acts ranging from Blondie to the Rolling Stones throughout the '70s and '80s, the infamous Toronto landmark began to deteriorate following what some call the death of Toronto’s live music scene more than 20 years ago.

In 2014, just hours before it was about to close for good, Bay Street bad boy and former Dragon’s Den star, Wekerle, stepped in with $3.4 million to save the battered property.

Following a massive renovation of the historic entertainment venue, he plans to reopen the El Mocambo in 2019.

The marquee’s lighting on Thursday marked the next chapter and 70th anniversary of the legendary El Mocambo.

The neon palms have been a beacon of live music in Toronto since 1948. W​ekerle removed the 2,300-kilogram logo in 2016 for restoration but the palms revealed decades of damage that were impossible to repair.

From there he made the decision to reconstruct the multi-coloured marquee with some help from Pride Signs in Cambridge.

Before counting down from 10 to light up the sign, W​ekerle — dressed in a green fur coat, pink gloves, and sunglasses — took a minute to thank his sponsors and supporters including cannabis producer Tweed, IMAX Theatre, iHeartRadio, and Mayor John Tory for his show of support.



(IMAGE: Karen Lloyd)

“He’s a rock star,” said Wekerle. “I truly believe when John Tory says I’m bringing music back to Toronto.”

Mayor Tory, an apparent advocate of Toronto’s live music scene, echoed the sentiment.

“If Michael Wekerle hadn’t had the determination, and frankly the money, we wouldn’t be here,” said Tory. “Here’s to the El Mo and to many years of success.”

While Wekerle hasn't yet set a date for the venue's grand reopening, he said several big names have already committed to playing the venue, including Justin Bieber and Ronnie Hawkins.

The El Mocambo, 464 Spadina Ave.