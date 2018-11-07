The top six things to do in Toronto this month

These fall events and attractions are fun for the whole family

By Cassie Tatone

Appearances can be deceiving at the Museum of Illusions

We all know that as soon as November hits, the city starts to roll out the twinkle lights, pine trees and hot chocolate. If you’re looking for a few ways to spend time with your family that are a little unorthodox or need something fresh to add to your list of holiday traditions, we have you covered. Here are six things to do in the 6ix this month.

Museum of Illusions

Opening on Nov. 7 in the St. Lawrence Market area, the Museum of Illusions promises a world that makes the impossible seem possible. With locations in 13 cities across the globe, the new Toronto location is the first in Canada. Offering a variety of sensory experiences, the museum promises to trick your senses in each of its rooms and installations. Sit down with yourself at the Clone Table and watch as five copies of you appear around you. Explore their Infinity Room, Anti-Gravity Room or take a look at yourself in their “true mirror.”

Museumofillusions.ca

Aurora Winter Festival

Escape to a magical winter wonderland within the city. From Nov. 29 to Dec. 30, the East Island of Toronto’s Ontario Place is transformed into the Aurora Winter Festival. Check out the Luminous Forest and Arctic Retreat for light displays and giant sculptures; skate on the frozen pond; and visit the Tube Park to ride down the 180-foot slide. The village will have market vendors and food trucks, and Santa’s Workshop will host Santa and his elves, as well as crafts for kids. To round it all off, there’ll be an amusement park.

Aurorawinterfestival.com



Slava's Snowshow stars Slava Polunin

Slava’s Snowshow

A beautiful and poetic spectacle that continues to enthrall, Slava’s Snowshow has been winning over audiences with its clownish brilliance since it premiered in 1993. Created by and starring Slava Polunin, this is one of those rare shows that can make each and every family member take turns laughing and crying the evening away. The show runs from Dec. 7 to 16 at the Bluma Appel Theatre.

Showoneproductions.ca



The rabbit race is on at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Royal Agricultural Winter Fair

Since 1922, the Royal has gathered farmers, growers and producers from across the country as the largest agricultural fair in the world. It’s known best for the Royal Horse Show, a competition between Olympian and world-class horse riders, but also features more than 2,000 agricultural competitions with more than 5,000 animals, artisanal cheeses, honey, giant vegetables, butter sculpting and more. And, wait for it, bunny racing! The fair and horse show runs Nov. 2 to 11.

Royalfair.org

Home Alone in Concert

Nothing says holiday cheer like Christmas with the McAllisters and a young Macaulay Culkin. Last year, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra added Home Alone to their popular Film in Concert series, showcasing your favourite holiday classics like never before: up on the big screen with a live orchestra playing John Williams’ iconic score. The show runs from Dec. 6 to 8 at Roy Thomson Hall.

Roythomsonhall.com.



The School of Rock is a kid favourite

School of Rock

There aren’t a lot of pop culture touchstones such as School of Rock that can be so thoroughly enjoyed by kids and classic-rock loving adults. So what better way to get into the holiday spirit than a good, old-fashioned rock session in a soft-seat theatre with the fam? School of Rock is a fun musical interpretation of the Jack Black classic film that wowed Broadway. It’s in town Nov. 28 to Jan. 6.

Mirvish.com